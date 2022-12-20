Amber Heard Settles Defamation Case Against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has officially settled her lawsuit with former partner Johnny Depp, after a six-week televised trial.

Depp had sued his ex-wife as a result of her 2018 op-ed published in the Washington Post, in which Heard described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Depp proceeded to sue for defamation, leading Heard to file a countersuit. It was reported in June that Depp had won the case, with the actor awarded over $10m in damages. Heard then announced the settlement earlier this week, which resulted in the agreement that she'd pay Depp a total of $1 million USD, according to the BBC.

In her statement, the actor explained that she'd made the choice to settle as a result of "having lost faith in the American legal system. Even if my US appeal is successful, the best outcome would be a retrial. I simply cannot go through that," she said. Earlier this week, Depp's lawyers confirmed that they were pleased to "formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr Depp," and announced that the actor would be donating the $1m settlement to charity.

The couple divorced back in 2017 after a five-year relationship. During the process of the trial, both parties presented relatively different accounts of their experience, each accusing the other of violence and abuse. Heard claimed that Depp had subjected her to emotional and physical abuse, to which Depp denied allegations.

Despite the tumultuous lawsuit, Heard stated in June that she still loved Johnny, adding that she "has no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all." There's a chance that her feelings may have changed since, but either way, we look forward to putting the case behind us all.

Take a look at Heard's full statement below.