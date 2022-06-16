Amber Heard Says New Interview Not 'Vindictive': 'This Would Be a Really Lousy Way to Get Vengeance'

Amber Heard is explaining her motivations in speaking out via a nationally televised interview after the Johnny Depp verdict.

Ahead of NBC News' full Dateline special airing Friday on NBC, an Amber Heard: After the Verdict special debuted on Peacock Thursday, comprising mostly of clips that were rolled out on the Today show earlier this week. New moments, however, were sprinkled within the 20-minute episode.

At the start, Savannah Guthrie asked 36-year-old Heard why she agreed to do the interview, her first on-camera sit-down since the controversial June 1 verdict. "You're here. Some people might ask why. Are you brave? Are you reckless? Are you vindictive? Why did you want to do an interview?" asked Guthrie, 50.

"One thing I can tell you is one thing I'm not is vindictive. There's no part of me that sees any.... This would be a really lousy way to get vengeance," said the actress with a laugh. Guthrie then asked, "What do you hope to get across here? You've had everything said about you. What do you wish people knew?"

"You know, Savannah, as silly as it is to say this out loud," Heard responded, "my goal, the only thing I could hope for at this point, is I just want people to see me as a human being."

Elsewhere, she explained to Guthrie that she still has love for Depp, 59, despite the trial and their tumultuous relationship. "I have no bad feelings or ill will to him at all," said Heard, admitting that "might be hard to understand." She also said she will stand by every word of her testimony "until my dying day" and referred to herself as a "survivor."

When Guthrie pointed out that Depp testified that he never struck Heard and that none of Depp's previous partners have ever come forward about him being physically abusive, Heard said: "Look what happened to me when I came forward. Would you?"

A seven-person jury in the Virginia defamation case brought by ex-husband Depp sided mostly with him, awarding him more than $10 million in damages. They decided that Heard defamed Depp in her 2018 op-ed, even though she didn't mention him by name in the article. Additionally, the jury awarded Heard $2 million in damages, finding Depp defamed her via his lawyer, one of the three claims she brought in her countersuit. She plans to appeal the verdict.

A spokesperson for Depp told NBC News in response to the interview, "It's unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny's favor."

Prior to news of the tell-all interview, Heard's spokesperson said in a statement, "Johnny Depp's legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media. Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand."

Amber Heard stands with her lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn before the jury said that they believe she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp while announcing split verdicts in favor of both her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Heard on their claim and counter-claim in the Depp v. Heard civil defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse

EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty

Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft appeared on Today and CBS Mornings the morning after the verdict was announced. Depp's lawyers Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew made TV appearances the following week, including on Good Morning America and on Today with Guthrie, who disclosed on air at the time that her husband has done "consulting work" for Depp's legal team but not in connection to their interview.

About moving on after the trial, Heard told Guthrie, "I look forward to living my life, and I have a long one, I hope, in front of me. And I will continue to walk through this with my chin up."

Watch the full Dateline special Friday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC, or stream it on Peacock the next day.