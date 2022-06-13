Amber Heard Says There Hasn't Been a "Fair Representation" on Social Media Post-Verdict

Amber Heard has spoken up in her first interview since the defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The Aquaman actor revealed she feels as if there has been unfair representation online post-verdict, which declared Depp as the winner in the lawsuit.

While speaking with NBC News, Heard claimed she doesn't "care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors."

She added, "I don't presume the average person should know those things. I don't take it personally. But even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."

Despite the backlash she's faced online, Heard doesn't blame the jury for siding with Depp. "I don't blame them," she said. "I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."

Online backlash isn't the only thing Heard has dealt with. Since the verdict, her scenes from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will reportedly be deleted so there will be no negative press associated with the film, which premieres in March 2023.