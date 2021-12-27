Amber Heard Names Dog After Australian Deputy Prime Minister In Pet Quarantine Spat

Actor Amber Heard has named her new dog after Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce years after her row over a required rabies pet quarantine while she was staying in the country.

“Meet the newest member of the Heard family, Barnaby Joyce!” Heard tweeted on Sunday holding her new dog.

Meet the newest member of the Heard family, Barnaby Joyce! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/fFZkx0ckkt — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) December 26, 2021

In 2015, Heard and then-husband Johnny Depp smuggled their Yorkshire terriers Pistol and Boo into the country aboard a chartered jet. Australia has strict quarantine protocols for incoming animals to guard against the introduction and spread of rabies in the nation.

The crew was staying in Australia while Depp filmed another “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie.

After the ruse was discovered, Joyce, who was then agriculture minister, threatened to have the dogs euthanized. He argued that the arrogant couple were not above the law, even if Depp had been voted the “Sexiest Man Alive” — twice.

Depp in turn labeled Joyce a “sweaty, big-gutted man from Australia.”

To dodge a penalty and keep their dogs, the couple had to apologize on video. (Check it out above.)

Heard filed for divorce from Depp in 2016, just 15 months after the two married — and accused Depp of physical abuse.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

