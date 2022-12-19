Amber Heard makes 'difficult' decision to settle defamation case against Johnny Depp

Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Amber Heard has made the "difficult" decision to settle the Virginia defamation case against Johnny Depp.

Heard, 36, announced the settlement on Instagram "after a great deal of deliberation."

"It’s important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth and in doing so my life as a I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimized when they come forward," she continued.

Heard added that their settlement was made "on terms I can agree to."

"I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward," the actress wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Depp's lawyers say Heard will pay $1 million, which he will "donate to charities."

"We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process that his priority was about bringing the truth to light," Depp's attorney's Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez said in a statement to USA TODAY. "The jury's unanimous decision and the resulting judgement in Mr. Depp's favor against Ms. Heard remain fully in place. The payment of $1M - which Mr. Depp is pledging and will actually donate to charities - reinforces Ms. Heard's acknowledgement of the conclusion of the legal system's rigorous pursuit for justice."

Heard said she settled after having "lost faith in the American legal system." In 2020, Depp lost his libel case against British tabloid The Sun in the United Kingdom. He sued over an April 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater.” Heard testified as the main witness for News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun.

Referencing that trial in her Instagram post, the "Aquaman" alum said she was "vindicated by a robust, impartial and fair system, where I was protected from having to give the worst moments of my testimony in front of the world's media, and where the court found that I was subjected to domestic violence." In the U.S., however, Heard said "popularity and power mattered more than reason and due process."

USA TODAY has reached out to Heard's lawyers.

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard verdict: Washington Post adds note after Johnny Depp wins libel trial, Amber Heard partially wins countersuit

Previous: Amber Heard appeals, says Johnny Depp libel verdict will have 'chilling effect' on women

What was the verdict in the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard defamation trial?

In the U.S. case, Depp sued his ex-wife Heard for defamation in 2019, accusing her of defaming him in a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post and seeking $50 million. She countersued, also for defamation over comments made by Depp's former lawyer Adam Waldman when he called her abuse allegations a hoax, seeking $100 million.

The televised trial began on April 11 and lasted for a grueling six weeks, with both parties and their witnesses testifying about alleged abuse they endured during the couple's 15-month marriage that began in 2015.

On June 1, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star won the defamation lawsuit, with a Virginia jury awarding him more than $10 million in damages and vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that Depp abused her before and during their brief marriage.

Heard also partially won her countersuit with the jury awarding her $2 million in damages.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard went to trial for six weeks at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va. after the &quot;Pirates of the Caribbean&quot; star accused his ex-wife of defamation.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard went to trial for six weeks at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va. after the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star accused his ex-wife of defamation.

Heard appealed to get the verdict overturned or have a new trial

Heard's announcement of a settlement comes weeks after she appealed trial Judge Penney Azcarate's July 13 rejection of Heard's post-trial attempt to get the verdict overturned and a new trial ordered.

In an opening brief of her appellate obtained by USA TODAY on Dec. 5, Heard said the decision "undoubtedly will have a chilling effect on other women who wish to speak about abuse involving powerful men."

Amber Heard has settled her defamation suit against ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Amber Heard has settled her defamation suit against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Shia LaBeouf, Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer: Who ‘deserves’ a chance at redemption?

Heard addressed the appeal in her Instagram statement on Dec. 19, writing, "Even if my US appeal is successful, the best outcome would be a re-trial where a new jury would have to consider the evidence again. I simply cannot go through that for a third time."

"I cannot afford to risk an impossible bill — one that is not just financial, but also psychological, physical and emotional. Women shouldn't have to face abuse or bankruptcy for speaking her truth, but unfortunately it is not uncommon," she added.

Under Virginia court rules, Heard had to post a bond for $10.3 million plus 6% interest while her appeal is pending.

Heard concluded her post by thanking her "outstanding appellate and original trial teams for their relentless hard work" as well as those who have shown solidarity.

Support for Amber Heard: Gloria Steinem, over 130 experts sign open letter condemning 'vilification' of Amber Heard

Helena Bonham Carter defends 'vindicated' Johnny Depp, says J.K. Rowling 'has been hounded'

Contributing: Maria Puente and Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amber Heard settles in Johnny Depp defamation case: 'Very difficult'

Latest Stories

  • Johnny Depp and Amber Heard settle defamation lawsuit, months after jury finds them liable for defaming each other

    Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were both appealing after a jury found them liable of defaming each other — but with a verdict tilted in Depp's favor.

  • Amber Heard settles defamation case with Johnny Depp: 'This is not an act of concession'

    "I was exposed to a type of humiliation that I simply cannot relive," Heard says in a lengthy statement.

  • I'm a lifelong Disney World annual passholder who grew up 2 miles away from the parks. Here are 12 things I love to do there.

    I've been visiting the Orlando theme parks my whole life with a Florida-resident annual pass, and there are things I see, do, and eat every visit.

  • Slippery roads and bitter cold in parts of B.C. as heavy snow falls on Sunday

    UPDATE: Weather warnings cover much of B.C. as bitter cold settles in, more snow approaches Multiple vehicles spun out on the Trans-Canada Highway in Metro Vancouver as weather warnings for extreme cold, winter storms and snowfall were in place across most of British Columbia Sunday. It comes after Environment Canada warned of extreme cold, Arctic outflows and snowfall earlier Saturday. On Sunday, social media posts showed dozens of cars and buses struggling with the conditions in Metro Vancouve

  • Amber Heard Settles Defamation Claim Against Ex-Husband Johnny Depp

    The Aquaman star wrote on Instagram that she'd made the "very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband".

  • Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Helena Christensen Have Supermodel Holiday Reunion

    "Love these girls so much," Helena Christensen wrote with a photo of her supermodel holiday reunion with Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington

  • Canada home price index falls more sharply in November -Teranet

    Canadian home prices fell in November from the previous month and at a faster pace than in October, while year-over-year price gains continued to slow, Teranet–National Bank National Composite House Price data showed on Monday. The index, which tracks repeat sales of single-family homes in major Canadian markets, dropped 1.3% on the month, led by declines in Vancouver, Montreal and the metropolitan area of Ottawa-Gatineau. From its peak in May, the index has now fallen 9%, with Hamilton down 16.9% and Toronto, Canada's most populous city, falling 12.9%.

  • Lake-Effect Snow Falls on Northwest New York

    A storm system brought lake-effect snow to New York and heavy snow to parts of the northeast on Monday, December 19, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.Chris Luft said this footage was taken in Amsterdam, northwest of Albany. Credit: Chris Luft via Storyful

  • Jenna Ortega says she choreographed the viral Wednesday dance in just 2 days: 'I had not gone over it at all'

    "I felt like such a fool."

  • Vatican defrocks pro-Trump priest activist for anti-abortion posts

    The Church says US priest Frank Pavone is guilty of "blasphemous" anti-abortion social media posts.

  • San Diegans protest as Iranian government turns to public executions

    In the span of a week, the Iranian government has executed two protesters. The second, a 23-year-old, was hanged publicly from a construction crane in the city of Mashhad – escalating global outrage.

  • Lily Collins teases 'ultimate cliffhanger' in Emily in Paris season 3: 'It will leave you guessing'

    "In the finale, it all kind of blows up."

  • Hi, Just Found All the Best Jewelry Pieces on Amazon

    From classic gold hoops and chunky chains to trendy rings and bracelets, you'll find all the best jewelry on Amazon right here.

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Gustafsson hat trick helps Capitals beat Samsonov, Leafs 5-2

    WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin called for fans to throw hats on to the ice to celebrate a three-goal performance not from him but rather one of his least likely teammates to pull that off. While Ovechkin will have to wait for his next milestone, Erik Gustafsson recorded his first career hat trick to help the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Saturday night. All eyes were on Ovechkin at 800 goals, one back of tying Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, until the focus shif

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the li

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last