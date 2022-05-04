Amber Heard was left with PTSD after sexual abuse in Johnny Depp marriage, court hears

Tristan Kirk
·3 min read
Actor Amber Heard looks on in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va (AP)
Actor Amber Heard looks on in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va (AP)

Amber Heard was left with post-traumatic stress disorder after enduring bouts of violence and sexual abuse during her marriage to Johnny Depp, a forensic psychologist has said.

Dr Dawn Hughes, an expert on domestic violence, said the Aquamanactress, 36, had detailed during almost 30 hours of interviews a string of incidents of abuse, including many when Depp was in a “drug-fuelled rage”.

Heard says she was forced into sex by the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 58, coercively controlled during their four-year relationship, and repeatedly subjected to violence.

Depp is suing his ex-wife over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she describes herself as a victim of violence and sexual abuse (AP)
Depp is suing his ex-wife over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she describes herself as a victim of violence and sexual abuse (AP)

Giving evidence at the film stars’ Los Angeles libel battle, Dr Hughes said she diagnosed PTSD in Heard and blamed it on “intimate partner violence by Mr Depp”.

“There was a number of incidents of sexual violence reported in this relationship,” she said.

“These are documented early on…where when Mr Depp was drunk or high he threw her on the bed, ripped off her nightgown and tried to have sex with her.

“There were times when he forced her to give him oral sex when he was angry, these weren’t in loving moments they were angry moments, moments of dominance, moments of him trying to get control over her.”

Dr Hughes said Depp subjected Heard to “cavity searches” while high on drugs, and she described “one of the most severe instances of sexual violence” in Australia in March 2015, when Depp was filming Pirates of the Caribbean 5 but ended up hospitalised with a severed finger.

“When he was beating her and choking her and telling her ‘I’m going to f***ing kill you…I hate you’…when he grabbed a bottle that was on the bar and penetrated her with that bottle,” she said.

Heard reported going “outside of her body” during the incident, said Dr Hughes, saying she thought: “I hope it’s not the broken bottle.”

Depp is suing his ex-wife over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she describes herself as a victim of violence and sexual abuse, claiming the piece derailed his Hollywood career.

An expert called during his case rejected the idea of PTSD and diagnosed Heard instead with two personality disorders.

Dr Hughes, however, rejected the analysis. She said Heard twice reported losing consciousness after fights with Depp, and said he was consumed by “obsessive jealousy” of her male film co-stars.

“He tried to control what she wore. He told her often no woman of mine is going to dress like a wh**e”, said Dr Hughes, who said Heard endured a “barrage of accusations of infidelity”.

Heard claims Depp “didn’t want her to show nudity” in her films and “persistently put her down”, said the doctor. She also described an alleged incident on a private plane from Boston to Los Angeles in 2014 when Depp is accused of being drunk and high on drugs.

“She gets on the plane, he starts talking about James Franco, making a lot of derogatory comments, hope you had fun with your escapades,” she said. “There was an argument when she got up to leave, he kicked her in the back and she went forward.”

Earlier, after the evidence for Depp was concluded, lawyers for Heard urged Judge Penney Azcarate to throw out his case and stop the trial.

Heard’s attorney Benjamin Rotternborn said the defamation claim should be dismissed as Depp had failed to establish “falsity of statement” – a motion that was denied by the judge.

In response, Depp’s lawyer Benjamin Chew said they had provided enough evidence to support his case and gone “the extra mile of showing Miss Heard physically abused him”.

Raising his voice, he added: “She’s the abuser in this courtroom.”

Heard is expected to give evidence during her case. The seven-week trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, continues.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Montreal defender Kamal Miller named MLS player of the week

    CF Montréal defender Kamal Miller has been named Major League Soccer's player of the week. The Canadian international posted his first MLS game with both a goal and an assist as Montreal extended its unbeaten run to six games with a 2-1 win over visiting Atlanta FC on Saturday. The 24-year-old defender gave Montreal the lead just four minutes into the match when he headed in Djordje Mihailovic’s free kick from just outside the six-yard box. After Marcelino Moreno scored for Atlanta in the second

  • Sabres counting on late-season surge to carry into next year

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The airing of grievances and expressions of frustrations which commonly followed each of the Sabres' previous 10 losing seasons were notably absent on Saturday. At a time Buffalo set an NHL record by missing the playoffs for an 11th straight year, the mood was unmistakably upbeat among players gathering one final time. “It’s definitely a different feeling this year,” said forward Zemgus Girgensons, the team’s longest-tenured player after completing his eighth season in Buffa

  • Stamkos, Smith, Tarasenko named NHL's three stars for April

    NEW YORK — Tampa Bay Lightning centre Steven Stamkos, Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith and St. Louis Blues right-wing Vladimir Tarasenko are the NHL’s three stars for the month of April. Stamkos led the NHL with 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 16 games – a franchise record for points in a calendar month and the most by any player since Mario Lemieux in December 1995 – to power the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning to a 9-5-2 April and their fifth straight post-season ber

  • Calgary Flames vow to keep foot on the gas heading into playoffs

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames were in a similar position not that long ago. Heading into the NHL playoffs armed with a high seed after a stellar regular season, the post-season flop of 2019 was a lesson learned for 2022. "Looking back at the 18-19 year, we had guys sitting, we had guys resting for playoffs," Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau recalled. "We were first in the Western Conference and we just kind of took our foot off the gas. We can't do that this year. "A lot of guys on our team this yea

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Connor's 47th goal of season rallies Jets to season-ending 4-3 win over Kraken

    WINNIPEG — Ending the season on a four-game win streak wasn't enough to improve the mood of captain Blake Wheeler and the Winnipeg Jets. Kyle Connor's 47th goal of the season at 9:05 of the third period rallied the Jets to a 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Wheeler, Morgan Barron and Dominic Toninato also scored for Winnipeg (39-32-11), which missed the playoffs but finished a four-game homestand 4-0-0 and had fans giving them a standing ovation. “We can no longer call ourselves conten

  • Gallant has Rangers headed to playoffs in first season

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers pointed to Gerard Gallant’s success as a head coach when he was hired last June to take over a team that was struggling to develop an identity during a three-year rebuilding effort. The veteran coach previously led Florida to the Atlantic Division title in 2016, Vegas to the Pacific Division title and the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018, and guided Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world championships last year. Gallant has c

  • Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu set for rehab start Saturday in triple-A Buffalo

    TORONTO — Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu will pitch Saturday for triple-A Buffalo as he works his way back from a stint on the injured list with forearm soreness. The South Korean was placed on the 10-day injury list April 17, one day after giving six hits and five earned runs in a 7-5 loss to Oakland. Ryu, who won 14 games for the Jays last season, is in the third year of a US$80-million, four-year contract with Toronto. Whether Ryu will need another rehab assignment will depend on Saturday, sa

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Calgary Flames vow to keep foot on the gas heading into playoffs

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames were in a similar position not that long ago. Heading into the NHL playoffs armed with a high seed after a stellar regular season, the post-season flop of 2019 was a lesson learned for 2022. "Looking back at the 18-19 year, we had guys sitting, we had guys resting for playoffs," Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau recalled. "We were first in the Western Conference and we just kind of took our foot off the gas. We can't do that this year. "A lot of guys on our team this yea

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Hannah Green opens 3-shot lead in Palos Verdes Championship

    PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Green took the lead into the weekend in the Palos Verdes Championship, rebounding from consecutive bogeys Thursday in gusting wind to birdie the two late par 5s in a 5-under 66. Green had a three-stroke lead over five players at hilly Palos Verdes Estates in the first-year event that wraps up the LPGA Tour’s two-week, Los Angeles-area stay and five-event West Coast swing. “Hopefully, I can keep as many bogeys off the scorecard and keep making birdies,”

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • AHL Playoffs Preview: Rocket thrilled to play first ever post-season in Laval

    LAVAL, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens could not be farther away from the NHL post-season, but their American Hockey League affiliate is gearing up to host playoff games in nearby Laval for the first time. The Laval Rocket will take on the Syracuse Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL affiliate, in the North Division semifinals after earning a first-round bye in the Calder Cup playoffs. After a four-game winless skid, Laval (39-26-7) capped off the 2021-22 campaign with two straight wins, includi

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • How the Leafs neutralized Lightning's stars

    The Maple Leafs frustrated the Lightning's stars in its Game 1 rout, beginning with a five-minute penalty kill while the game was still goalless. Toronto's short-handed game has been impressive all season long but TicTacTOmar credits the Leafs coaching staff with making it playoff proof.

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h