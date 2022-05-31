Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's 'Trial by TikTok'

David Sillito - Media and Arts Correspondent
·8 min read
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp at an event together in 2015

"It wasn't meant to be a viral video. I was, like, in my pyjamas."

Yasmine Bedward, a social media manager, was speaking from a house in Jamaica about the moment her interest in the libel case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard 'blew up'.

"No one in my real life cared about my thoughts on this matter, so I turned to TikTok as we millennials do."

Her video comparing the two psychologists who gave evidence to the celebrity libel case has now topped 4.3 million views - just a fraction below the audience figure for the evening news programme on the US television network CBS.

It has definitely "blown up".

For another media comparison, the number of people who watch TV news each evening in America is about 18 million. The number of views of videos on TikTok with the hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp is, at the time of this writing, about 18 billion.

The trial between two Hollywood actors turned warring spouses is a reminder that when it comes to certain stories the idea of a mass media or a mainstream media dominated by a few major news organisations is beginning to look a bit creaky.

It is also, for some, deeply troubling.

There have been essentially two cases here - one decided by a jury and another by the public.

And from its early days, it was clear the overwhelming weight of online traffic was siding with Johnny Depp and deeply suspicious of Amber Heard.

The level of doubt in polling, and from even the most cursory search of social media, was in direct contradiction of the previous libel trial in the UK, where the allegations that Ms Heard suffered domestic abuse were judged to be "substantially true".

The way her testimony and character has been vilified in the US trial has alarmed domestic violence campaigners.

The question in the legal trial now is, what impact this verdict will have? Has Mr Depp saved his career and reputation, irrespective of what the jury decided?

But there is also another question in the parallel "trial by TikTok": Who is generating all this online traffic - and what effect has it had?

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp waving to supporters outside the courthouse on 27 May

Cyabra, an Israeli firm that tracks online disinformation, has been following the Depp/Heard case for weeks. It analyses accounts that are spreading memes, videos and comments and tries to assess if they are genuine members of the public.

The results so far are startling, according to the company's spokesman, Rafi Mendelsohn.

"From the beginning of the trial, we were really interested to see what people are actually saying and how much of that conversation is driven by fake accounts.

"We were amazed to see that actually nearly 11% of the conversation around the trial was driven by fake accounts, which is a very high number," Mr Mendelsohn said.

"To give some context, at any given conversation on average, we see maybe around 3 to 5% of the conversation involving fake accounts," he added.

The best comparison for a conversation with this level of bot and fake accounts would be a big election campaign, he said.

Amber Heard
Amber Heard has said she faces hundreds of death threats and online harassment each day

Cyabra is not alone in being interested in the level of pro-Depp online traffic.

Ms Heard raised the issue at the beginning of the trial, and throughout the case two Heard supporters, Cristina Taft and Daniel Brummit, have been regular visitors to the Virginia court house to voice concerns about what is happening online.

They have written a book together called Amber Heard and Bots.

"We saw new accounts and new postings in February and January," Ms Taft said, noting that in those two months, the Daily Mail news paper published two audio recordings of the former couple on YouTube.

"Then it went to Twitter and there are new accounts that… post like two days later," she said.

Cristina Taft outside the courthouse
Heard supporter Cristina Taft at the Virginia courthouse

The problem is proving who is behind the fake accounts. All that can be said is that this pattern of fake accounts is increasingly spreading from politics to other parts of public life, according to Mr Mendelsohn of Cyabra.

"When we talk about disinformation and fake accounts, very often people think about big geopolitical campaigns, elections, politics generally," he said.

"But actually, what we're seeing is anyone with a global or a public reputation is a brand online, whether that's a celebrity or a consumer brand… there's an increase in the number of inauthentic profiles, but it's very difficult to know who is behind the fake accounts."

Johnny Depp supporters
Johnny Depp supporters taking photos outside the court on 27 May

But 11% fake still means that 89% are real. What is going on with this case?

The first obvious answer is the video feed of the courtroom.

And it's not just the courtroom. We are seeing reaction shots of the main participants. We have been able to watch facial expressions in a way that it is impossible for even people in the room, and we have seen some extraordinary moments unrelated to the main narrative.

The sight of the doorman, Alejandro Romero, delivering his testimony via Zoom from his car while vaping and then driving off is something new even for American justice. The look on Judge Penney Azacarte's face at the end of his testimony was proof enough. It is simply compelling to watch.

It is also a puzzle. Two people arguing a completely opposed view of events that took place behind closed doors means that millions can see the evidence for themselves and make up their own mind. We can all be detectives.

But there is another and perhaps more important thing going on here. Domestic violence is an issue that touches people's lives around the planet. This case has become symbolic.

For Haider Ali in Islamabad, Pakistan, this is personal. The 27-year-old designer, whose commentary on the trial on YouTube has attracted millions of views, said he had experienced violence and identifies with what Mr Depp claims he had faced.

"I was browsing Twitter and I saw a live feed, watched it a few minutes and realised that there were a lot of things I could relate to when I heard Johnny Depp testify in court," he told BBC.

"Because there were a lot of similarities between Johnny Depp's case and my own. I decided to post the trial videos on my YouTube channel in the hopes to create a community of people who have also been abused," he said.

"My goal was to bring out people who have been silenced."

And Ms Bedward, who has been getting millions of views for her TikToks, also feels personally connected.

"I just related to him [Mr Depp]... people perceive certain people in a certain way and they automatically deem them as guilty or just not a good person," she said.

"As a black woman in America, I experienced that…. some people are just seen as guilty without their case even being you know, proven and so I that's what brought me into it".

And there is another issue that has been expressed over and over again by the largely female followers of the cases. Amber Heard was an ambassador for a movement. In the wake of MeToo, she had become a spokeswoman for the American Civil Liberties Union, a charity that, among other things, represents victims of domestic abuse.

For Ms Bedward, that is deeply troubling.

"This is someone who has become the face of a movement that women have been fighting for, for years, and so to have someone be at the front of that and not be truthful is damaging to not only the organisation, but I think women overall," she said.

So to dismiss this case as just celebrity gossip or fan worship is to deeply misunderstand the variety of ways in which people are relating to what they are seeing.

But the scale of that reaction and its tone are also causing some to worry.

Deborah Vagins, who is the head of the National Network to End Domestic Violence feels the treatment of Amber Heard will resonate widely - and not in a good way.

"Victims are watching this, and they are thinking about how will I be treated if I come forward?" she said.

This public trial to restore a public reputation will have consequences.

But, there is also another conclusion.

This is a news story where everyone has had equal access to the source material, the journalist in court sees exactly what you see at home, the playing field has been levelled. Such access has empowered millions to engage and discuss.

It is also a news story that has broken free of the boundaries, language and stylistic conventions of traditional journalism.

There may be bots, there may be fake accounts, but the vast majority of the traffic is made up of real people who want to join a boisterous, global conversation about justice, truth and conflict in relationships.

It may not be decorous or polite, but it is a news story that has touched lives in a way that really matters to people who often feel the news is distant, dull and unconcerned with matters that affect them.

This article will likely only be read by a fraction of the number of people who have been following Ms Bedward or Mr Ali.

And just to repeat that figure: 18 billion TikTok views.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who should Lightning want to face in Eastern Conference Final?

    Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers or the Metropolitan Division-winning Carolina Hurricanes? Should the Lightning prefer an opponent either way when preparing to compete for a third straight Stanley Cup Final appearance?

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor

  • Final Four: Edmonton Oilers start preparing for Colorado Avalanche in Western final

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have made it through two rounds of the NHL playoffs, but they’ve used two Game 1 mulligans along the way. They'll look to reverse that trend by starting strong against the Colorado Avalanche when the Western Conference final kicks off Tuesday in Denver. "We want to have a good first 10 minutes, good first period," defenceman Tyson Barrie said Saturday after the Oilers practised at Rogers Place. "Everyone has got to be ready, that’s a good club coming against us. In

  • Trois-Rivières, Que., is betting big on sports

    It's the third inning of the opening game of the new baseball season at Quillorama Stadium in Trois-Rivières and second baseman for the hometown Aigles, Joe Campagna, is at bat. He swings at an offering from pitcher Jared Cheek of Kentucky's Florence Y'alls and with a crack of the bat, the ball launches into a gap in the outfield. Montrealer Louis-Philippe Pelletier takes off from second base, rounds third and scores. The crowd rises to their feet and they cheer. As a reporter from Montreal, I c

  • Angels security guard on Blue Jays: 'Definitely the most fun I've heard a team have'

    The Blue Jays certainly aren't afraid to have fun in their clubhouse.

  • In his first competition, Yellowknife kickboxer travels to hometown in India and returns with gold

    After a quick visit to his hometown in southern India, Gopi Rajkumar has returned to Yellowknife with a gold medal in kickboxing. After flying to a different continent — approximately 11,500 kilometres as the crow flies — the 38-year-old stayed for around a week before travelling that distance all over again. But he was there long enough to win the Tamil Nadu World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) Championship for the under 75 kilogram low kick amateur category. The championship hap

  • Olympic decathlon champ Damian Warner in contention for another Hypo Meeting title

    Canada's Damian Warner is in the hunt for another decathlon Hypo Meeting title. The London, Ont., native trails Switzerland's Simon Ehammer by two points after the first day of competition on Saturday at Mösle Stadium in Götzis, Austria. Warner, the reigning Olympic decathlon champion, is trying to win the event for the sixth consecutive time and extend his record-total to seven. The 32-year-old is contesting in his first decathlon of the year at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold mee

  • Flames' Blake Coleman, fans baffled by controversial disallowed goal vs. Oilers

    This one is going to sting for a while for the Calgary Flames and their fans.

  • Canada's Pavan, Humana-Paredes ousted at Ostrava Elite 16

    Canadian beach volleyball duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes have been eliminated at the FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Pavan and Humana-Paredes (1-2), who are coming off a second-place finish at the AVP Austin Open, finished Pool-C play on Friday with a defeat against Switzerland's Joana Heidrich and Anouk Vergé-Dépré (21-18, 21-19), that followed a victory over American duo Kelley Kolinske and Sara Hughes (22-20) (21-19). The reigning world champions opened th

  • Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season opener

    CALGARY — Five different players scored touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a convincing 41-6 exhibition win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday at McMahon Stadium. Shawn Bane Jr. started things by running a punt back into B.C.’s end zone late in the second quarter. Dedrick Mills, Tommy Stevens and Rasheed Tucker had rushing scores in the second half, while Josiah Schakel had an interception return for a TD late in the contest. After entering the game late in the third quarter as Calgary’s

  • Hurricanes face challenge of improving on 4-year playoff run

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are facing the challenging stretch of building a perennial Stanley Cup contender. A second-round exit to the New York Rangers highlighted the need for more postseason goal scoring and better special-teams play. Yet the Hurricanes must decide how much to change after posting the league’s third-best record, a franchise-record 116 points and a second straight division title. “Every year when this ends, it’s always tough,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour s

  • Helm scores late, Avalanche beat Blues 3-2 to win series

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Darren Helm scored with 5.6 seconds left and Darcy Kuemper stopped 17 shots as the Colorado Avalanche finished off their second-round series with a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 on Friday night. J.T. Compher scored twice for Colorado, which advanced to the Western Conference finals for first time since 2002. The Avalanche had been eliminated in the second round each of the past three years. Colorado opens the series against Edmonton on Tuesday night in Denver. Jorda

  • Delierre aiming for a third national title as national squash playdowns go outdoors

    After two decades on the Pro Squash Association tour, Shawn Delierre's career plan took a detour at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the sports world on hold, the Montreal native wanted to help the worsening situation in Quebec's hospitals and long-term care homes. He became a Canadian Red Cross support aide so he could help at various living facilities in the province. It led to more training and eventually a full-time job as a nurse's assistant. Now that tour play has resumed, Delierre

  • Cyclist dies in B.C.'s Central Okanagan a week before province-wide biking event

    A crash that killed a cyclist in B.C.'s Central Okanagan happened a week before the Go By Bike Week, an annual province-wide event that celebrates cycling as a form of commute. Kelowna RCMP said they responded Tuesday morning to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 97 at Parkinson Drive, in the northern part of the city near Ellison Lake, where a 70-year-old male cyclist was hit by a car and died at the scene. In an emailed statement to CBC News, Mounties said the man attempted to cross the high

  • Canada men handed lopsided loss by All Blacks during tough day at HSBC London Sevens

    LONDON — Canada had a rough day at the HSBC London Sevens, losing three straight games Saturday including a 40-14 thumping at the hands of New Zealand. The All Blacks wasted little time at Twickenham, leading 19-0 on three converted tries just four minutes into the game. It was one-way traffic in the first half with Canada pinned deep in its own territory the few times it had the ball. The Canadian men went into the break down 26-0. Earlier Saturday, Canada lost 19-14 to France and 26-5 to Austr

  • Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season opener

    CALGARY — A spark on special teams gave the Calgary Stampeders the momentum they needed to beat the B.C. Lions 41-6 on Saturday. Shawn Bane Jr. ran a punt back 74 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter on Sunday at McMahon Stadium to give the Stamps a 13-0 lead in the first pre-season game for both Canadian Football League squads. “I played my part in the first half and I was able to end up in the end zone, so that’s always a fantastic day,” said Bane, who broke an early tackle before

  • Veteran receiver Banks picking up things quickly with Toronto Argonauts

    GUELPH, Ont. — Brandon Banks is a very fast learner. Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has been very impressed with how quickly Banks has picked up the offence during training camp. Banks is in his first year with the Argonauts after eight seasons with the arch-rival Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "It's a complicated offence and it takes guys some time but Brandon picked it up Day 1," Dinwiddie said Tuesday. "Brandon has been pretty impressive, he's got that juice . . . I've been pretty pleased with Speed

  • Canada to play for gold at men's hockey worlds after 6-1 victory over Czechia

    TAMPERE, Finland — Canada and Finland won semifinal games Saturday to set up a third straight gold-medal showdown between the teams at the IIHF world hockey championship. Finland won gold in 2019 in Slovakia, the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic and Canada won gold last year in Latvia. This time around, Finland will have home ice for Sunday's championship match at the Nokia Arena. "We know the building is going to be rocking and the Finns are playing for gold at home," said Cana

  • Blue Jays designate Ryan Borucki for assignment amid struggles

    Ryan Borucki's time with the Blue Jays appears to be over.

  • Kyle Lowry calls Heat season 'a waste of a year' after playoff loss to Celtics

    The Heat fell a game short of the NBA Finals, but Kyle Lowry still feels the season was a disappointment.