Amber Heard Describes Vicious, Bloody, Prolonged Johnny Depp Attacks: ‘This Is How I Die’

Wrap Staff
·6 min read

Amber Heard repeatedly broke down into sustained sobs Thursday while testifying in ex-husband Johnny Depp’s defamation trial, choking up while describing how the extremely intoxicated “Pirates” star sexually assaulted her with a glass bottle, pushed her throat against a table so hard that it collapsed, and screamed in a rage that he was going to kill her.

And that was just one night in Australia. Heard described several incidents from the tempestuous marriage during a grueling second day in the witness box, including the infamous “Boston Plane Incident,” a 2014 cross-country flight during which Heard said Depp taunted, accused and assaulted her in a drunken, jealous rage while his friends and employees silently looked on.

But by afternoon, Heard’s lawyers had directed her recollection of the infamous night she says he assaulted her with a liquor bottle in Australia, where Depp was filming “Pirates 5.” It was early in the marriage, Heard said, and Depp had taken eight to 10 pills of MDMA and other drugs over a few days, sending him into a sustained, violent rage.

Heard said Depp threw her across the room and onto a ping pong table, where he climbed on top of her and “was whacking me in the face.” She said they argued about Depp’s drinking, then struggled over a bottle she managed to snatch from him and smash on the floor. Heard said Depp picked up the broken bottle and held it to her neck. “He told me he’d carve out my face,” she said.

Heard said the assault continued with Depp throwing bottles of liquor and slamming her into the counter and walls. Heard said her nightgown was ripped off and as Depp climbed on her naked body, she looked in his eyes, “And I don’t see him anymore, it wasn’t him. It was black. I’ve never been so scared in my life.”

Heard could barely get words out when describing the attack. “Johnny had the bottle inside of me and was shoving it inside of me over and over again,” adding that she was scared to move, because “I didn’t know if the bottle he had inside me was broken.”

Heard said she hadn’t seen the bottle – at the time she thought Depp might have been “punching” her in the groin – until this week, when she the photo was entered into evidence.

“I didn’t have a memory of seeing the bottle that Johnny used on me,” she said, while looking at the image on-screen, and getting progressively upset as she spoke. “This picture I wasn’t aware of until just the other day, or the day before. I felt my stomach tying up when I saw it … I remember a pressure, square, something firm butting up against my pubic bone. … When I realized it was an object or a bottle, not his fist … And I hadn’t seen this bottle. And this came out in (evidence) … and so I recognize it.”

Heard told the court Depp begged her not to leave and she took sleeping pills to fall asleep. The next day, she saw messages written in blood on the walls, blood on the floor, broken glass – broken windows and overturned tables. She then saw Depp and realized “he was missing a finger.” Heard’s attorney showed the court a multitude of pictures displaying damage to the house caused by the fight and its fallout, with Heard commenting that it appeared the areas had already been cleaned up by the time they were taken.

She recalled another fight, this one in December 2015, during which Depp unexpectedly head-butted her. She said he had chased her in the kitchen, grabbing her by the hair, slammed her head and dragged her into a room where they started a “shoving match that I was losing.”

Heard said she was toppled over a chair and hit the back of her head on a brick wall before Depp taunted her to get back up. When she did, she says Depp “leaned back – and head-butted me right in the nose,” she said. “Instantly, searing pain. … You had your hands free, why did you head-butt me?’

Heard said by the time it was over, her “head was bleeding from the ripped out hair … chunks of hair on the floor.” The court was shown pictures of damage in the couple’s penthouse and pictures of Heard with a black eye and bruised lip.

Heard described one moment during an attack when Depp used a knee to pin her on his bed, “and I don’t even remember the pain, I just remember Johnny’s voice, over and over, every time it got more desperate, ‘I fucking hate you! I fucking hate you! I fucking HATE you!’ … I couldn’t hear myself anymore. I could just hear him say he was going to kill me! His voice was like an animal … it was different, a high-pitched voice like it was in agony … and I thought, this is how I die. He’s going to kill me now. He’s going to kill me and not even have realized it.”

Heard described how her career suffered because of Depp’s jealousy. She told the court Depp reluctantly agreed to let her film “Magic Mike 2” because se wasn’t playing a sexualized character. “I wore no makeup or minimal makeup in the movie, no sexy clothing.”

In December 2014, Heard was approached about doing a movie for sci-fi/horror writer Clive Barker who she’d dreamed of working with. Heard was set to meet Barker at his house and said Depp was furious and accused her of wanting to sleep with Barker even though he was “terminally ill” with toxic shock syndrome. Heard said Depp was so angry he hit her, broke things and “split.”

Several emails between Depp and Heard was shown to the jury. In the messages, Depp apologized for upsetting Heard, “I couldn’t be more sorry for, yet again, ruining your day,” he wrote. In the long message Depp also wrote, “As stupid as it sounds…?? I hope your meeting with Clive Barker is excellent.” In another Depp wrote, “It’s away…I’ve let it go… Went too far,” adding he would out in extra time with his therapist.

Heard said after violent episodes Depp would often use words like “savage, monster, devil” which he mentioned in his messages. By December 2014, Heard said she was trying to stand up for herself by “pushing back, I’d push him off of me. I’d hit his hands away. I tried to always get back up,” which made things worse. She also told the court, “I would yell at him, I’d scream at him, I’d call him ugly names.”

Court was dismissed until May 16th when Depp’s lawyers will begin Heard’s cross examination.

Josh Dickey contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Grizzlies Brooks suspended one game for flagrant on Payton

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State's Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. The league announced the penalty Thursday, so Brooks must sit out Saturday's Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece. Payton was injured with 9:08 left in the first quart

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Avs erupt for 5 goals in 1st, beat Predators 7-2 in Game 1

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews scored 22 seconds apart in a five-goal first period, sending the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. The five goals tied the team playoff record for a period and chased Nashville's backup goaltender David Rittich from the game with 4:56 remaining in the first. Rittich was stepping in for 38-game winner Juuse Saros, who’s sidelined with a lower-body injury. Andre

  • Why the Raptors didn't utilize bench players more

    Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri discusses whether or not Toronto needs a traditional center, why Nick Nurse didn't give more minutes to a few developing bench players and skills they could aim to acqiure through free agency. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • All Rise! Judge drives in three runs as Yankees dump Jays 9-1 for 11th win in a row

    TORONTO — Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 9-1 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Judge went deep in the sixth inning and added a two-run double in New York's six-run seventh. Giancarlo Stanton tacked on a two-run shot in the ninth as the Yankees improved to an MLB-best 18-6 on the season. Toronto starter Alek Manoah threw six strong innings before the Yankees turned on the Blue Jays' bullpen. It was

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Nova Scotia's Custio Clayton faces top contender on path to fight for world title

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. When Custio Clayton and Jaron Ennis square off in an IBF title eliminator bout May 14, they'll compete for a prime position in pro-boxing's talent-rich welterweight division. "Title Eliminator" is boxing jargon for what normal sports call a semifinal, and the winner between Ennis, a blue-chip prospect from Philadelphia, and Clayton, a veteran contender fro

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Islanders disappointed to miss playoffs after two long runs

    After two straight trips to the Stanley Cup semifinals, there were high expectations this season for the New York Islanders. There was also the excitement of finally moving into their long awaited new home. However, an early season slump and a COVID-19 outbreak on the team put the Islanders (37-35-10) into a tough hole they just couldn't climb out of and they ended up missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Star center Mathew Barzal said he was encouraged seeing players talking right

  • Canada's Shapovalov through to men's second round at Madrid Open

    MADRID — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the second round of the Madrid Open with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over France's Ugo Humbert on Monday. Shapovalov, seeded 14th in Madrid, defended all nine break points he faced and cashed in on his lone chance to break, coming in the second set. That proved to be the difference in an otherwise even match. Shapovalov won 53 per cent of total points, giving up a few percentage points on serve to Humbert and performing slightly better on returns. With the

  • Calgary turns to intimidating Flames winger Milan Lucic for traffic safety

    CALGARY — Milan Lucic is fine with his broad shoulders employed as a public safety message. As the Flames kicked off their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars this week, traffic signs popped up on Calgary's main thoroughfares reading "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames." Lucic, an intimidating six-foot-three, 230-pound winger who crunches opposing players into the boards, was tickled when he saw the signs posted on social media. "I actually didn't see it in person," Luc

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • How the Leafs neutralized Lightning's stars

    The Maple Leafs frustrated the Lightning's stars in its Game 1 rout, beginning with a five-minute penalty kill while the game was still goalless. Toronto's short-handed game has been impressive all season long but TicTacTOmar credits the Leafs coaching staff with making it playoff proof.

  • NHL not considering new playoff format: commissioner Gary Bettman

    EDMONTON — Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL has no plans to change its playoff format, regardless of what other leagues are doing. Bettman says the current 16-team structure makes both regular-season and playoff games meaningful. The NBA has moved to include a play-in tournament which gives some teams a last shot at making the post-season and MLB expanded its playoffs last season. The NHL used a play-in tournament in two "bubbles" to finish out the 2019-20 season after it was cut short by

  • The Raptors still believe in Malachi Flynn

    Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign

    SEATTLE (AP) — For all the excitement and anticipation leading up to the first puck drop, the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken ended up looking like nearly every other NHL expansion season from the past 30 years. The comparisons with the last expansion team, the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by Vegas by winning the Western Conference in its first season almost ensured Seattle's first outing was going be disappointing at some level. Perhaps not this disappointing. Th

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.