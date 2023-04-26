Amber Heard appears in Aquaman 2 trailer after Johnny Depp trial throws role in doubt

Amber Heard will be in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom after months of doubt (AP)

Amber Heard is set to reprise her role as Mera in the upcoming blockbuster Aquaman sequel.

During an exclusive presentation at CinemaCon, audience members saw Warner Bros’ first trailer for DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The film, starring Jason Momoa back in the titular role as the underwater superhero, also sees Heard’s character make an appearance.

The actress’s future in the film was believed to be uncertain last year after she lost a six-week televised legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, 59, who accused her of defaming him.

Heard will reprise her role as Mera (AP)

According to Deadline, Mera makes a short cameo in a battle scene, but does not have a speaking role.

Heard, 37, had claimed during the high-profile court case that her role in the upcoming sequel was “reduced”, and that she “fought really hard to stay in the movie”.

Walter Hamada, president of DC Films at Warner Bros, testified that there were talks about recasting her — but it was down to her “lack of chemistry” with Momoa and not the trial.

A jury sided with Depp and instructed Heard to pay him millions in damages (getty)

When a jury sided with Depp and instructed Heard to pay the actor millions in damages, a fan petition calling for her removal from Aquaman gained 4.5 million signatures.

The trial revolved around The Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp suing his ex-wife over an opinion piece she wrote detailing domestic abuse experience for The Washington Post in 2018.

While she did not name Depp, the actor argued that it did suggest he was the one physically and sexually abusive towards her in their marriage and adversely affected his career.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdon is due to arrive in cinemas in December.