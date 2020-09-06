Love Island's Amber Gill reveals a 'sugar daddy' offered her £60k to join him for Dubai trip

Amber Gill attends the Shea Moisture experiential popup at the Notting Hill Carnival in London. (Photo by Phil Lewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Love Island winner Amber Gill has opened up about one of the stranger elements of being in the public eye - getting DMs off sugar daddies offering large sums of money to whisk her off for an exotic trip.

The 23-year-old revealed one such person offered her £60,000 if she agreed to spend the weekend with him in Dubai.

Gill told of the offer while appearing on BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Slide Into My Podcast.

She said: “I think I’ve only had two DMs ever about sugar daddies, and I actually accepted the message. Not because I was gonna accept the offer, but because I couldn’t see what it was.

“You know, when somebody sends something, you can’t see what it is, because you need to accept the message in order to see what it is. And I was so intrigued by what was being said.”

She added: “I was like, ‘wait, somebody would pay like 60 grand for me to go and spend three days with them?’

“I think it was like Dubai or something like that. Madness. So I took the message. But I never replied to the person.”

Despite not responding, the person persisted, offering the star increasing amounts in a bid to convince her.

She said: “So this person keeps upping the offer. Obviously I don’t ever reply and I don’t open them anymore because now I know what it is.

“And they keep like saying, ‘OK, well, not 40 grand then, we’ll do 50 grand for three nights’. And I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh’.”

However, Gill refused to be drawn in and speculated the offer might have been someone attempting to trick her in order to sell the story to the tabloids.

She added: “Imagine if I was like, ‘Yes’ and then they were like, “no’, actually this is somebody and it went out to the press or something – ‘Amber’s got a sugar daddy’.”

The episode of Slide Into My Podcast featuring Amber Gill will be available online from Tuesday (8 September).