Amber Alert issued for two missing boys Saturday morning

Two boys under the age are seven are believed to be in “grave or immediate danger,” after they went missing from a town about 25 miles outside of San Antonio.

An Amber Alert was issued around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning for Diamonte and Israel Sisk. The two boys were last seen Friday night, around 10 p.m., in the 1000 block of FM-78 in Schertz.

Diamonte is a 6-year-old who is about 4-foot-6-inches, 65 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His brother, Israel, is 5-years-old, about 4-feet tall, 45 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe a 47-year-old woman may be connected to their abduction. Patricia Millsap, is 2-foot-11-inches tall, about 50 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Millsap was last seen driving a white minivan with an Alabama license plate. Police are unsure of the license plate number but said she was last heard from in Midway, which is about 175 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

Anyone with information should call the Schertz Police Department at 210-619-1200.