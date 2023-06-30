Amber Alert issued for two girls from Athens, Texas, missing since Thursday afternoon

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office for two girls missing from Athens, Texas.

Athens is about 105 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

Law enforcement officers are looking for Willow Webb, 14, who was last seen wearing a colored shirt and blue jeans. She is described as a white female, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 75 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

They are also looking for Bonnie Webb, 11, who was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and blue jeans. She is described as a white female, 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 75 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

They were both last seen in the 4300 block of County Road 1408 in Athens at around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Law enforcement believe the children to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-675-5128.