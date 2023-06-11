Amber Alert issued for two girls last seen in Dilley, TX on Saturday morning
An Amber Alert was issued by the Dilley Police Department on Saturday afternoon for an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl last seen Saturday morning.
Dilley police are looking for Bea Borrego, 6, who is described as a Hispanic female, is 3 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 50 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt.
Police are also looking for Maya Borrego, 8, described as a Hispanic female, 4 feet tall, weighs 52 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and blue jeans.
The two girls were last seen in the 100 block of West Buena Vista Street in Dilley at 11:15 a.m Saturday.
Cassandra Alvarez is the suspect wanted in connection to the abduction of both girls. She is described as a 27-year-old Hispanic female who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Alvarez was last seen in Dilley driving a maroon Mazda 3 with a Texas license plate.
Police believe the two girls to be in grave or immediate danger.