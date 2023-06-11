Amber Alert issued for two girls last seen in Dilley, TX on Saturday morning

An Amber Alert was issued by the Dilley Police Department on Saturday afternoon for an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl last seen Saturday morning.

Police are looking for Bea Borrego, 6, last seen in the 100 block of West Buena Vista Street in Dilley, TX Saturday morning.

Dilley police are looking for Bea Borrego, 6, who is described as a Hispanic female, is 3 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 50 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Police are looking for Maya Borrego, 8, last seen in the 100 block of West Buena Vista Street in Dilley, TX Saturday morning.

Police are also looking for Maya Borrego, 8, described as a Hispanic female, 4 feet tall, weighs 52 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and blue jeans.

The two girls were last seen in the 100 block of West Buena Vista Street in Dilley at 11:15 a.m Saturday.

Cassandra Alvarez is the suspect wanted in connection to the abduction of both girls. She is described as a 27-year-old Hispanic female who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect vehicle in the abduction of Bea Borrego, 6, and Maya Borrego, 8, is a maroon Mazda 3 with a Texas license plate.

Alvarez was last seen in Dilley driving a maroon Mazda 3 with a Texas license plate.

Police believe the two girls to be in grave or immediate danger.