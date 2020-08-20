Amber Alert issued for missing Cape Breton teen

In the early hours of Thursday morning the RCMP finally sent out an Amber Alert for 14-year-old Mary (Molly) Martin, something her community, the We'koqma'q First Nation has been calling for.

Martin was last seen Thursday August 13 in Eskasoni.

The Amber Alert states that Martin is an Indigenous teen, 5-1 and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a rose tattoo on her left forearm and may be wearing eyeglasses. She is believed to be with 47-year-old Darcy Doyle who is described as six feet tall, 190 pounds, with long black hair, brown eyes, and a full beard and moustache.

Police believe Martin and Doyle were in the area of Canoe Lake, southeast Cape Breton at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday and are thought to be using a green coloured ATV.

RCMP are asking the public to contact them if they spot the pair.

The Amber Alert system provides the public with immediate, up-to-date information about a child abduction by sending out messages to the public via wireless devices and through television and radio broadcasts.

We'koqma'q band councillor Steven Googoo said on Wednesday the community had asked the RCMP issue an Amber Alert.

The RCMP said they couldn't put out an alert because the Martin's case didn't meet the criteria.

"The person has to be abducted and because of her age and her willingness to co-operate, she was not abducted on that day," said Cst. Lisa Croteau to CBC News on Wednesday.

She did add that if the RCMP received more information that could change the investigation.

It's not clear what changed in the early hours of Thursday morning prompting the RCMP to issue the alert. CBC News has reached out to the RCMP for comment.

According to court records, Doyle is due in provincial court next month on an assault charge and has a number of convictions up to 2006 on assault, theft and weapons charges.

He was also banned at one point from We'koqma'q First Nation.

The We'koqma'q band council is offering a $5,000 reward for information that would help find Martin, said Googoo on Wednesday.

Googoo said Doyle was at one time Martin's stepfather and the family feels Martin was manipulated into leaving with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Eskasoni RCMP at 902-379-2822.

