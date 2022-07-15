Amber Alert issued for infant boy missing from Tyler area, authorities say

Authorities issued Thursday an Amber Alert for an infant boy missing from the Tyler area.

Police believe Ryder Williams was abducted by Michelle Wolf, 30, and Ricky Williams, 36. The relation between the missing child and Ricky Williams was not made clear by authorities. They were last seen in the 100 block of North Broadway Avenue Monday around noon.

According to the Amber Alert, Ryder Williams was last seen wearing a sky blue onesie with blue sharks on it. Police did not release any images of the child, but did share photographs of the two suspects.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police in Coffee City, about 25 miles southwest of Tyler, at 903-516-2060, or call 911.