Amber Alert issued after armed man allegedly took 8-month-old by force in Kansas City

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert after an armed man allegedly took a 8-month-old girl by force Wednesday morning in Kansas City.

Markelv Avery, 21, is accused of abducting Malani Avery by force from her mom’s home on the 400 block of North Belmont Boulevard around 9:14 a.m., while armed with a handgun.

He is driving a 2005 white Acura that is missing a front bumper and has a sunroof. Officials do not know the license plate information of the vehicle.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Malani Avery. She is 8 months old. Police are searching for Makelv Avery, who police say abducted Malani by force and fled in a four door, white Acura, shown here, Wednesday in the area of Gladstone Boulevard and Belmont Avenue.

Malani Avery was last seen wearing a white tank top, pink shorts and a pink blanket.

Markelv Avery was last seen wearing a jean jacket. He is 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5150 immediately.