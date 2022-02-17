Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old boy in Tampa. Police are looking for two abductors.
A 4-year-old boy was kidnapped Wednesday in Tampa — prompting a statewide missing child alert.
Terry Reed was last seen there in the area of 4100 North MacDill Avenue, according to the Florida Amber Alert issued Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. He is believed to be with Kami George, 29, and Matthew Leighton, 33. The relationship between the boy and the two is unclear.
Terry, who is 3 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 39 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a blue shirt with blue sweatpants and gray shoes.
George, according to the alert, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Leighton, is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair, green eyes and a short beard.
The trio may be traveling in a 2010, red Toyota Camry with the tag number LBEZ01. The vehicle has damage to the passenger side door.
If you have any information about Reed’s whereabouts, contact the FDLE or the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or 911.
Please share!
