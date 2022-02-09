Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Barrie girl

( - image credit)

An Amber Alert has been issued for a little girl from Barrie, Ont.

The Barrie Police Service says they are concerned for the well-being of three-year-old Arabella Vienneau.

She was last seen by a family friend at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at home on Tunbridge Rd.

She is described as three feet tall, between 30-40 lbs., with blond hair and green eyes.

Police say she may be wearing red pants with a grey T-shirt, and usually wears a navy blue, bomber-style jacket.

No suspect information has been released, but anyone with information on Arabella's whereabouts is asked to call Barrie Police or 911.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.