Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old Florida teenager. She was last seen in Orlando

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a 16-year-old girl from Orlando who is believed to be in danger, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Orange County teenager, whose name is unknown, was last seen wearing a red baggy T-shirt with dark pants in the 3200 block of South Goldenrod Road in Orlando, the FDLE said She has brown eyes, is 5’5 and weighs 135 pounds.

Police believe she was abducted by a man who is 5’6, weighs 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with dark pants. The pair may be traveling in a 2004, gray Toyota RAV4 with FLorida tag 504RXA. The rear passenger window is also broken, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information should contact the FDLE or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 866-858-7233 or 911.