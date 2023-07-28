Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Burlington, Iowa girl believed to be in danger

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing from her town in Iowa since Wednesday.

An Amber Alert was issued for Caydence Roberts of Burlington, Iowa, just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Roberts has blond hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5-feet-tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds, according to the alert.

She was last seen wearing a red and black Chicago Bulls hat, a light-colored tank top and shorts.

Caydence Roberts, 14, has been missing from Burlington, Iowa, since July 26. Police issued an Amber Alert on Thursday because they believe she may have been abducted.

Police believe Roberts could have been abducted and her life is in danger but do not have information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with any knowledge of Roberts' whereabouts is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at 319-671-7001.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at@francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Amber Alert for Caydence Roberts, Iowa girl thought to be abducted