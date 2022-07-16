Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl abducted from Corinth, TX

An Amber Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Angie Carrasco, last seen in Corinth around 1:21 p.m. Saturday. Authorities believe she was abducted and is in grave or immediate danger.

Police believe Carrasco was taken by an unknown person in a silver, newer model Chevrolet.

Carrasco is Hispanic, just over 5 feet tall, around 120 lbs and was last seen wearing an unknown color T-shirt, black shorts and Croc-style shoes, according to the Amber Alert.

Anybody who sees Carrasco should contact Corinth police at 940-279-1503 or call 911.