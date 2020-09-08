An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old Miami girl missing since Saturday

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday for Randi Canion, a Miami 10-year-old missing since Saturday night.
The alert carried only a couple of vague pieces of new information: Randi might have been abducted by an unidentified white male in a white van with an unknown license plate.
She’s five-foot-three, 140 pounds and last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday at her home in the 7800 block of Northeast Bayshore Court.
Anyone who know anything about her whereabouts should call 305-579-3449, 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300.
Please share! FL AMBER Alert for Randi Canion, a black female, 10, last seen in Miami, may be in the company of an Unidentified White Male, may be traveling in a white Van. Contact the Miami Police Department w/any info at 305-603-6300 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/NesT30QScS— FDLE (@fdlepio) September 8, 2020