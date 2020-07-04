'Ambassadors' to promote pandemic safety at Saint John beaches

Saint John officially opens its public beaches Saturday.

Lifeguards will be on duty along with a unique group of staff assigned to promote and monitor physical distancing.

Dubbed safety ambassadors, the summer students can offer advice and "gentle reminders" to people who fail to observe COVID-19 prevention practices.

"The focus is on that upfront, proactive messaging," said Tim O'Reilly, the city's deputy commissioner for parks and recreation.

"The biggest message for us is the request for the public to do their part. It's every individual's responsibility to protect against the return of this pandemic." O'Reilly said the students have received training on the recommendations from New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health and the province's mandatory order.

The nine ambassadors will staff two beaches in Rockwood Park along with beaches at Dominion Park and the Little River Reservoir. They will also staff city splash pads when they open later in the summer. He said the city has the option to re-close beaches or other facilities if visitors do not follow the rules.

The student ambassadors are funded through a federal program.

Beachgoers likely to comply

People who spoke to CBC News on Friday at Rockwood Park's Fisher Lakes predict the ambassadors will find the vast majority of beachgoers are aware of physical distancing requirements and are behaving well. Jake Richard, who was at the beach with his family, said people are following safe practices and keeping a fairly tight rein on their children.

"The kids don't come to play with each other's toys," said Richard. "Everyone's pretty much aware of the COVID situation. The biggest thing, I guess, is just keeping our distance from everyone." Relaxing with his grandchildren nearby, Mike Duguay said people in the park seem to be aware of the dangers. "After this amount of time, people know they should be staying six feet or more apart, so I think it's going to work good," he said. Mispec Beach is now also officially open, although there will be no lifeguards on site. Visitors are asked to use caution accessing the beach because damaged stairs have not yet been replaced.