Ambassador Bridge repair work on schedule, general manager says

Work continues on the eastern lanes of the Ambassador Bridge, which runs between Detroit and Windsor. The current phase of the project is expected to be complete by early spring.

Repair and maintenance work on the Ambassador Bridge is on schedule, the bridge's general manager said Wednesday.

"We're doing major a repair and maintenance program on the bridge deck roadway," Randy Spader told CBC News. "We're removing all of the old concrete, old steel beams under the roadway, rail, streetlights, and we're replacing all back with new."

"So all new steel under the roadway, all new concrete, roadway rail, streetlights, LEDs," he said. "So we're going to, you know, conserve energy on that aspect, and that will really allow us to maintain what we currently have on the bridge and keep a nice, smooth roadway for our customers in years to come, into the next century."

Spader said the work being done on the Windsor-to-Detroit bridge now will last for 75 years.

Michael Evans/CBC

Currently, the focus is on the eastern lanes. That work is on schedule to be complete by early spring, Spader, said, after which focus will shift to the western lanes.

The work has limited access to roads under the bridge, which have seen several closures this year, the City of Windsor said:

Riverside Drive, closed from April 26 to May 12, and Dec. 6 to 14.

University Avenue closed from May 13 to Aug. 27.

Donnelly Street, closed from Sept. 27 to Dec. 15.

Peter Street, closed on Dec. 15; that closure is ongoing.

Spader said workers are trying to expedite the project, to minimize street closures.

Talks continue, meanwhile, about expanding the bridge on the Canadian side, between the bridge's owners and the City of Windsor.

Spader didn't have specifics, but said the communication between the parties is happening "regularly."

Bridge ownership did receive permit from Transport Canada in 2017 to add a second span to the bridge, which was originally opened in 1929. At the time, however, the permit required work on the span to begin within five years.

The existing bridge would have to be demolished no more than five years after the new span opens to traffic, and dozens of abandoned homes near the bridge would also need to be torn down.

The abandoned homes were discussed by Windsor City Council recently, with councillors voting to move forward with a vacant housing tax of one to two per cent of the assessed value of a property.

Michael Evans/CBC

Spader said talks about that are also taking place between Windsor and the Canadian Transit Company, one of the bridge's owners.

"Hopefully, the Canadian Transit Company and the City of Windsor can come up with a solution for that that helps benefit both operations," Spader said.