Ambarella Third Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Third Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$83.1m (down 9.8% from 3Q 2022).

  • Net loss: US$19.8m (down from US$756.0k profit in 3Q 2022).

  • US$0.51 loss per share (down from US$0.021 profit in 3Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Ambarella EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 15%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 21% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.1% growth forecast for the Semiconductor industry in the US.

Performance of the American Semiconductor industry.

The company's shares are up 5.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ambarella you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

