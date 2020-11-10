Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Five Years

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) share price is up 14% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Zooming in, the stock is up just 3.0% in the last year.

Because Ambarella made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Ambarella saw its revenue shrink by 7.5% per year. The stock is only up 3% for each year during the period. That's pretty decent given the top line decline, and lack of profits. We'd keep an eye on changes in the trend - there may be an opportunity if the company returns to growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Ambarella is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Ambarella stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

Ambarella shareholders are up 3.0% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 3% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Ambarella you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

