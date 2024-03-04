After all that, the Ambani heir isn't even married yet

Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, hugs Radhika Merchant as her son Anant Ambani looks on during their pre-wedding celebrations. Reliance Industries/Reuters

Asia's richest family, the Ambanis, threw a lavish three-day pre-wedding party for Anant Ambani.

Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg attended the bash, which featured a private Rihanna concert.

The actual wedding is expected to be just as opulent and expensive.

A star-studded guest list, designer gowns galore, and a private Rihanna concert — and that was just for the Ambani pre-wedding bash.

Indian weddings are known for being beautiful and lavish affairs. Still, Asia's richest family went all out this weekend for a three-day party to celebrate the upcoming marriage between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant.

The pair are set to tie the knot in July.

The bash was attended by tech CEOs like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, and 1,200 other guests, some of whom crowded the local airport in the Indian state of Gujarat with their private jets.

The whole event may have cost millions of dollars. According to reports, just getting Rihanna to perform could have cost between $6 and $9 million.

The family also provided food to 51,000 residents in Gujarat ahead of this weekend's festivities and is constructing 14 temples in the city of Jamnagar before the wedding.

With a pre-wedding so opulent, it's hard to imagine that the wedding itself could top it — but the marriage of Mukesh Ambani's younger daughter Isha Ambani to Anand Piramal could shed some light on what this event could look like.

The Guardian reported the Ambani family reportedly shelled out nearly $100 million on the younger daughter's 2018 Mumbai wedding, which featured a performance by Beyoncé and a guest list that included Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Hillary Clinton.

