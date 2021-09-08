Ambani Bomb Scare Case: NIA Charge Sheet Reveals Motive Behind Waze's Plans

A 10,000 page charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Antilia bomb scare case has made some explosive revelations and answered several questions regarding Mumbai 'supercop' Sachin Waze's motives and plans of planting an explosives-laden car outside businessman Mukesh Ambani's house.

According to the charge sheet, accessed by The Indian Express, two motives have been revealed – Waze wanting to reclaim his clout as a 'supercop' and to make monetary gains from the conspiracy.

The charge sheet also says that Waze had returned to the vehicle two hours after parking it because he believed to have forgotten his police ID in it.

Here are other highlights of the charge sheet filed by the NIA:

Highlights of the NIA Charge Sheet

Sachin Waze was at the centre of the conspiracy and is facing 17 charges in the case, including murdering owner of the SUV Mansukh Hiren, destruction of evidence, terrorist activity and under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Ten arrests have been made in the case so far and no accused or suspect is absconding.

Waze had booked a room at Oberoi Hotel for 100 nights with a fake identity for executing his plans.

It was earlier claimed that the SUV was stolen after its steering wheel was jammed and Hiren left it on a highway. The charge sheet has a statement of the Ola driver who dropped Hiren from the highway to South Mumbai near the Mumbai Police headquarters, the CCTV of which shows Hiren met Waze.

Statements from Hiren's family show that Waze was in touch with him between 26 February to 4 March, during which Waze tried to convince Hiren to take responsibility and was killed after he refused to do so.

Waze manipulated Hiren's complaint letter in which he had claimed that he was facing harassment by the media in order to prepare grounds for Hiren's "suicide."

Waze had enquired about Hiren's post-mortem report at the Kalwa hospital after his body was discovered

Waze met former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh thrice the day Hiren was murdered, on 4 March.

The Antilia Bomb Scare Case

A Scorpio car full of gelatin sticks was found parked outside Antilia, the official residence of businessman Mukesh Ambani.

The investigation, that was initially being conducted by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on 8 March.

In an FIR filed on 7 March, Hiren’s kin have alleged that Waze was associated with the family for long before the car was found outside Ambani’s house and that the car was in Waze’s possession for months before it was returned to Hiren and went missing the same day.

Waze was later arrested by the NIA.

