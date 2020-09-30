Amazon's Taking Up to 44% Off Several Popular Yankee Candle Scents Now!

From House Beautiful

You don't have to be a candle enthusiast—ahem, we're called candleheads—to know fall is synonymous with a delicious scent. What better way to spend a cold evening than with a subtle glow and nuanced fragrance? Even if you have enough candles to last you all season long, there's a good chance you'll want to add a few more to your growing collection. (As far as we're concerned, a person can never have too many candles.)

Fortunately, Amazon is slashing the price of select Yankee Candle scents. There's a reason Yankee Candle has been one of the most popular brands since its founding in 1969. With dozens (if not, hundreds) of scents to choose from, Yankee Candle has a knack for bottling up life's smallest moments. The aroma of crisp autumn leaves? Check. A relaxing trip to the beach, followed by a breathtaking sunset? Yankee Candle masters that memory with hints of lavender, rosemary, and moss. Your favorite sugar cookies? You bet.

Thanks to Amazon's secret sale, you can save up to 44% off a bunch of amazing scents. While Yankee Candle's inventory is already affordable, now's your opportunity to save even more. Go ahead, see what Amazon has to offer and add your favorite (or, you know, all of them) to your e-cart.

