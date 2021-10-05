Amazon's New Storefront Makes Repping Your Favorite Sports Team So Much Easier

Amazon fanshop 2021

Whether you already support a sports team that your family has loved for decades or are new to a league, finding merchandise like clothing and accessories to wear on game day is a rite of passage for any sports fan. Yet if you support sports teams across multiple leagues (say, you're a fan of sports teams from the NFL, MLB, and Premier League), it can be a hassle to narrow down the best merch across all divisions — that's where Amazon's new Fanshop comes in.

The streamlined site lets fans select their favorite teams within a league or across multiple sports, then curates a huge list of merch including jerseys, tailgating essentials, kitchenware, bedding, decor, memorabilia, accessories, and even pet gear for your four-legged fan. The Amazon Fanshop includes all teams from the NFL, NBA, NCAA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, 26 teams from the MSL, nine teams from the NWSL, and 25 international soccer teams from the Premier League, the Eredivisie, Serie A, Ligue 1, La Liga, Bundesliga, 2. Bundesliga, Scottish Premiership, Argentine Primera División, and Brasileirão.

To explore the Fanshop, all you have to do is navigate to the "Choose Your Team" button on the left hand side and click to select your favorites. There are no limits to the number of teams or leagues you can choose. Once you have your selections, Amazon automatically curates a huge selection of merchandise for you under the "All My Teams" banner, and you'll find hoodies, drinking glasses, throw blankets, and more.

If you have more than one team selected, you can click on the specific team names to go to their direct shop, such as these pages for Manchester United, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Yankees, and Golden State Warriors. Amazon's Fanshop is available for all shoppers, but Amazon Prime members can toggle the "Prime" button on the left hand side to filter for products that have faster shipping and free returns.

Below, we've narrowed down a few collectibles across leagues that you'll be able to find from the Amazon Fanshop. Check out Amazon's new sports fan destination here, and start representing your favorite teams.

Simple Modern Licensed All NFL Teams Tumbler

Buy it! $29.99; amazon.com

Reebok Classic NFL Cuffed Beanie

Buy It! $18.88; amazon.com

Ultra Game NBA All Teams Men's Soft Fleece Hoodie Sweatshirt

Buy It! $20.10–$61.20; amazon.com

Simple Modern NBA All Teams 32-Ounce Water Bottle

Buy It $29.99; amazon.com

Rawlings MLB Gameday All Teams Elite Chair

Buy It! $24.99; amazon.com

Fi Collection International Soccer Teams Cap

Buy It! $22.57; amazon.com

The Northwest Company Officially Licensed NHL All Teams Blanket

Buy It! $25.17; amazon.com

Trends International WNBA Poster

Buy It! $15.84; amazon.com

Rico Industries NCAA License Plate Frame

Buy It! $14.97 (orig. $16); amazon.com

Outerstuff MLS Child's Fan Stripe Scarf

Buy It! $6.88; amazon.com

