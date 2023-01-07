Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Slashed Prices on Furniture This Weekend — Up to 60% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Amazon Overstock Outlet Furniture

People / Tyler Roeland

Do you enjoy a good secret? Then listen up because we're about to spill the beans on an under-the-radar section at Amazon that's packed with massive markdowns in practically every category, including furniture.

Amazon's Overstock Outlet is the place to shop for pieces without spending a lot of money — we're talking up to 60 percent off. To make your experience easier, we sifted through hundreds of furniture options to find all of the best deals worth adding to your cart. Our comprehensive list includes everything from big ticket items like sofas and mattresses to smaller pieces like shoe racks and ottomans. The best part is you don't even need a Prime membership to take advantage, which means everyone can give their home a refresh.

Below are the 14 best Amazon overstock furniture deals with prices starting at $21.

Amazon Outlet Furniture on Sale

With a list so versatile, there's sure to be something for everyone no matter what size space you're working with. Give your home a fresh new look by replacing your existing couch with a hunter green velvet sofa that's on sale for under $950 right now. If you've ever wished you could choose which side the chase sits on, then this sectional is for you since it can be interchanged to fit your needs. Plus, the cushions are removable making them easy to spot clean.

One five-star reviewer who bought the leather version described it as "firm and supportive" and said it allows you to "lay all the way down with room to spare." They also confirmed that it's "very easy to assemble" since you only have to screw on the legs.

Amazon Overstock Outlet Furniture

Amazon

Buy It! Rivet Aiden Reversible Sectional Sofa, $943.38 (orig. $1,053.50); amazon.com

The Winsome Jasper Buffet Table is the most notable deal on our list with a massive discount of 60 percent off. It's also the most functional piece of furniture since it can be used in so many different ways. One shopper said they could see it working well as a "home bar, dining room storage, server buffet, liquor cabinet, and TV stand." No matter how it's used, it has multiple drawers and cabinets to provide lots of additional storage for any room. It even has dedicated slots that can hold up to 12 bottles of wine.

According to several people, this cabinet can be tedious to assemble and can go faster with two people since it comes with quite a few pieces. But one customer noted that "if you can follow directions and have patience, you'll be fine."

Amazon Overstock Outlet Furniture

Amazon

Buy It! Winsome Jasper Buffet Table, $157.10 (orig. $392.30); amazon.com

Most people will agree that a good night's sleep is important, and there's no better way to achieve that than to treat yourself to a quality mattress. The good news is you don't have to drain your savings to get one thanks to Amazon's Overstock Outlet. The Chita Gel Memory Foam Mattress is on sale for $255 in the queen size, which is great for a single person or couple. The 10-inch mattress is made up of seven layers of fabric including breathable foam, a built-in mattress topper, and an anti-slip bottom.

One reviewer loved it so much that they said it's "the best mattress" they have ever bought and claimed that it "expanded evenly" after the recommended 48-hour time period.

Amazon Overstock Outlet Furniture

Amazon

Buy It! Chita Queen-Size Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $254.99 (orig. $369.99); amazon.com

Now that the secret's out, you'll know where to look every time you want to upgrade your home for less. Keep scrolling to see all of our top picks that are currently on sale, including a computer desk, full-length mirror, barstools, and more.

Amazon Overstock Outlet Furniture

Amazon

Buy It! Ameriwood Home Dakota L-Shaped Desk, $110.49 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Amazon Overstock Outlet Furniture

Amazon

Buy It! Sauder Beginnings Bookcase, $67.41 (orig. $144.99); amazon.com

Amazon Overstock Outlet Furniture

Amazon

Buy It! Walker Edison 2-Tier Coffee Table with Rattan Storage Baskets, $189 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Amazon Overstock Outlet Furniture

Amazon

Buy It! EXQ Home Metal Shoe Rack, $31.49 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

Amazon Overstock Outlet Furniture

Amazon

Buy It! Virgorack End Desk Side Table, $50.39 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Amazon Overstock Outlet Furniture

Amazon

Buy It! Vicllax Coat Rack Stand, $20.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon Overstock Outlet Furniture

Amazon

Buy It! Fefances Dark Green Bar Stools, Set of 2, $74.19 (orig. $105.99); amazon.com

Amazon Overstock Outlet Furniture

Amazon

Buy It! Baauye Entryway Coat Rack Bench, $59.49 (orig. $84.99); amazon.com

Amazon Overstock Outlet Furniture

Amazon

Buy It! B Fsobeiialeo Storage Ottoman Bench, $34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon Overstock Outlet Furniture

Amazon

Buy It! Americanflat Full Length Mirror with Stand, $112 (orig. $139); amazon.com

Amazon Overstock Outlet Furniture

Amazon

Buy It! Fanwei Queen-Size Modern Platform Bed Frame, $209.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

Amazon Overstock Outlet Furniture

Amazon

Buy It! Iconic Home Lyric Counter Stool, $213 (orig. $350); amazon.com

