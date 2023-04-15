Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Spring Fashion Deals for Up to 75% Off This Weekend

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Score major discounts from brands like Coach, Vince, and Ugg.

Amazon/ InStyle

Now that spring is here, and I’ve finally defrosted, I’m ready to expand my warm weather wardrobe. This season, I plan to wear nothing but breezy dresses, lightweight denim, breathable blouses and easy, slip-on shoes. Naturally, I’m turning to Amazon for stylish picks that will arrive at my doorstep before I can fill my spring calendar, thanks to Prime’s fast and free shipping. Luckily, the retailer is having some major sales on top-rated designer clothes, shoes, and accessories this weekend, and I found the 20 best deals.

Not only are the following items majorly discounted, but they’re also from popular designer brands, including Coach, Norma Kamali, Ugg, Adrianna Papell, and more. And, if you’re wondering how I found such incredible deals, I’m here to let you in on Amazon’s best-kept secret: the Premium Brands Outlet. The luxe curation is chock-full of high-end styles for discounted prices, and it’s currently overflowing with more than 2,000 fashion deals you won’t want to miss. Below, browse through our list of the very best deals for up to 75 percent off — and, don’t wait to add your favorites to your cart because I have a feeling they won’t stick around for long.

Best Clothing Deals



In the outlet’s clothing section, you’ll find breathable essentials like this floral ASTR the Label sundress that’s on sale for half-off and bound to become a mainstay in your spring outfit rotation. And, since it’s officially wedding season, I pulled some formal options by Adrianna Pappell, including this gorgeous chiffon halter gown that’s nearly 40 percent off, and this chic floral option that’s perfect for the season. The deals certainly don’t end there, as this Dress the Population midi is 35 percent off, and it screams best-dressed wedding guest.

Story continues

Amazon

Shop now: $98 (Originally $159); amazon.com

While I love shopping for special occasions, reliable basics are the key to a strong wardrobe. For starters, check out this classic pair of Hudson jeans, which is 63 percent off and now just $68. Plus, this timeless Foxcroft button down is 33 percent off, and it will serve you all year round — dress it down by pairing it with denim cut-offs, or layer the shirt over your go-to bathing suit as a cover-up.

It’s never too early to start upgrading your summer wardrobe, too, and this La Blanca one piece swimsuit is almost half-off and comes in 34 colorways. The best bathing suit deal, however, may just be this Adriana Degreas triangle bikini, marked down by 75 percent. Not only is this cute swimsuit from a top designer, but it’s also part of Amazon’s Luxury Stores department. If you’re a fan of the finer things in life, you’ll love this outlet, which is overflowing with luxe, exclusive fashion and beauty finds from high-end designers. Be sure to keep an eye on the storefront, as it’s constantly updated with fresh picks for the season.

Amazon

Shop now: $150 (Originally $313); amazon.com

Best Shoe Deals



You know it’s spring when you can start shopping for sandals — and let’s just say these styles are calling your name. In the premium outlet’s shoe section, you’ll find a wide range of spring options, including casual sandals, everyday sneakers, and dressy heels. These chic Coach pumps are currently at their lowest price in the past 30 days, and they have the power to instantly elevate any look. Plus, these Badgley Mischka heeled sandals are nearly half-off and would pair perfectly with any of the gowns above.

Amazon

Shop now: $120 (Originally $235); amazon.com

For something a bit more casual, browse Ugg’s sandals selection, including this platform pair that’s 60 percent off, and these chunky slides that are 57 percent off. And, who can go wrong with a classic, white sneaker in the springtime? Check out this Vintage Havana pair for your new everyday shoe. Plus, this comfortable Vince sandal is a full 63 percent off.

Amazon

Shop now: $52 (Originally $120); amazon.com

Best Accessory Deals

I would never leave you without an accessory to complete your look. Not only is the secret designer storefront overflowing with clothing and shoe deals, it also has everything from hats and belts to bags and sunglasses. To narrow down the broad selection, I pulled the top six picks of the weekend like this Frye leather belt that’s nearly 60 percent off. And, one of my favorite deals is this Coach crossbody, which is the perfect go-to bag for an evening out. Plus, stay protected from the sun with Lack of Color hats, including this wide brim option and this terry cloth bucket style.

Amazon

Shop now: $141 (Originally $188); amazon.com

Browse more unbeatable premium designer fashion deals at Amazon, below.

Amazon

Shop now: $68 (Originally $195); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $48 (Originally $120); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $53 (Originally $79); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $171 (Originally $298); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $40 (Originally $99); amazon.com

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.