Amazon's second Prime Day sale is coming Oct. 11 and 12—here's what we know about Prime Early Access

Amazon just dropped details on a second Amazon Prime Day sale, and it's happening in two weeks. Set for Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, the just-announced Prime Early Access sale will feature tons of category-wide markdowns exclusively for Amazon Prime shoppers. Ready to get started on your holiday gift shopping? Keep reading for everything you need to know and shop the best Amazon deals available now.

10 best Amazon deals you can shop today

Shop the best Amazon deals available today for savings on tech, home goods, beauty products and more.

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's October Prime Day sales event. The first ever Prime Early Access sale is set for Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12. Similar to Amazon Prime Day held in July, Amazon Prime members can expect rock-bottom prices on everything from fashion and tech to home essentials and kitchen items. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up right now.

When is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale will be held on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 this year.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a massive shopping event for Amazon Prime members, typically held once a year with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. We saw huge deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022 on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, and the just-announced Prime Early Access sale is expected to have many of the same Prime Day-level markdowns.

When was Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 was held on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. The fall iteration of Amazon Prime Day, dubbed the Prime Early Access sale, is set for Tuesday, October, 11 and Wednesday, October 12.

While some details are still under lock and key, we suspect that Amazon's second Prime Day shopping event will offer the same level of exclusive savings that we saw this summer. With Black Friday deals expected to ramp up in November, this exclusive two-day sale is the perfect time to get a head start on your holiday gift shopping. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, we even found a few ways for you to sign up for up to 50% off right now.

Do you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop for Prime Early Access deals?

Yes. Like Amazon Prime Day, the Prime Early Access sale is exclusive to Prime members—hence the event featuring the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

Is Prime Day 2022 over?

Amazon's first Prime Day 2022 ended on Wednesday, July 13, but a second Prime Day sales event is on the horizon. The Prime Early Access sale will be held on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 and we're anticipating tons of incredible Amazon Prime Day-level discounts. Meanwhile, the mega retailer is still offering plenty of daily deals to shoppers with and without a Prime membership.

What should I buy during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?

Get a head start on holiday shopping with markdowns on robot vacuums, headphones and more.

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, countertop appliances or robot vacuums, the Amazon Prime Day-level markdowns at the Prime Early Access sale will offer rare discounts on hundreds of best-selling brands. If you have any big-ticket items on your holiday wish list, the fall deals event may be the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. Looking to elevate your at-home entertainment setup? We suggest shopping deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.

How long is the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?

Similar to Amazon Prime Day, the Prime Early Access sale will be a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals are only available for two days, the sitewide sale will offer a rare opportunity to score must-have gadgets and home goods for well under the typical retail value.

What competing stores offer Amazon Prime Day-level discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day and the upcoming Amazon Prime Early Access sale is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. During Amazon Prime Day 2022 in July, we saw sales on top-rated products at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, Wayfair and Best Buy. Be sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating you with news and announcements on all the best upcoming sales and deals leading up to Amazon's second Prime Day.

