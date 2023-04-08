Amazon's Overstocked 'Outlet' Section Has 23 Discounted Products That Belong In Your Basket
If you love the slashed price tags of outlet stores but prefer online shopping, listen up because we’ve got the thing just for you.
We’re letting you in on the best kept secret…the Amazon Outlet section, where you can shop great discounts from the comfort of you’re own home. You can bag some handy buys or big household branded products at reduced prices that won’t break the bank.
Whether you’re stocking up on your self-care essentials or you’ve had your eye on a Le Creuset but just can’t bring yourself to check out, take this as your sign to start filling up your basket.
Amazon
Save 20% on this already-bargainous cast iron casserole dish
Amazon
I'd buy this orange segment-shaped ice tray even without its current 53% price cut
£7.99 for two (Was £16.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Save a tidy 64% on this pair of organiser boxes
£15 for two (Was £41.27) at Amazon
Amazon
And these saffron reed diffuser sticks are a scent-sational 63% off right now
Amazon
Keep your sink neatly organised with 34% off this clever sponge holder
Amazon
Save a hair-raising 50% on L'Oreal's cult-status Wonder Water treatment
Amazon
Adjust the coarseness setting in these salt and pepper grinders and get 54% off right now
Amazon
Upgrade your WFH setup for 30% less with this portable folding bed table
Amazon
This 22%-off turntable is extra-deep, making it the perfect fridge organiser for cans and jars
Amazon
Make a 50% saving on this set of four gorgeous scented candles
Amazon
This corduroy tote bag is perfect for summer and is currently reduced by 41%
Amazon
This oven-safe silicone trivet is down by a delicious 41%
Amazon
Organise your cupboards with this set of four plastic storage containers and save 33%
Amazon
There's 30% off this pair of handy reusable baking mats right now
£9.73 for two (Was £13.90) at Amazon
Amazon
Garnier's 50%-off eye sheet mask collection is perfect for a pamper night in
£5.61 for four (Was £11.25) at Amazon
Amazon
Tea lovers, treat yourself to this sweet ceramic teacup and get 44% off
Amazon
This highly-rated Rimmel volumising mascara is currently marked down by a huge 56%
Amazon
On the hunt for some Le Creuset kitchenware? This forged aluminium wok now has 25% off
Amazon
Or you can also save 25% on this Le Creuset stainless steel pot
Amazon
The Le Creuset savings continue with this with 37%-off cast iron casserole dish and grill set
Amazon
Don't mind me, just buying this handy bamboo desk organiser while it's 30% off
Amazon
Treat your locks with 38% off this viral Olaplex No.3 hair bonding treatment
Amazon
This 17%-off leather bag looks much more pricey than it is
