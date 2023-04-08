Amazon's Overstocked 'Outlet' Section Has 23 Discounted Products That Belong In Your Basket

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

If you love the slashed price tags of outlet stores but prefer online shopping, listen up because we’ve got the thing just for you.

We’re letting you in on the best kept secret…the Amazon Outlet section, where you can shop great discounts from the comfort of you’re own home. You can bag some handy buys or big household branded products at reduced prices that won’t break the bank.

Whether you’re stocking up on your self-care essentials or you’ve had your eye on a Le Creuset but just can’t bring yourself to check out, take this as your sign to start filling up your basket.

Save 20% on this already-bargainous cast iron casserole dish

Amazon

Save 20% on this already-bargainous cast iron casserole dish

£27.19 (Was £33.99) at Amazon

I'd buy this orange segment-shaped ice tray even without its current 53% price cut

Amazon

I'd buy this orange segment-shaped ice tray even without its current 53% price cut

£7.99 for two (Was £16.99) at Amazon

Save a tidy 64% on this pair of organiser boxes

Amazon

Save a tidy 64% on this pair of organiser boxes

£15 for two (Was £41.27) at Amazon

And these saffron reed diffuser sticks are a scent-sational 63% off right now

Amazon

And these saffron reed diffuser sticks are a scent-sational 63% off right now

£14.95 (Was £39.45) at Amazon

Keep your sink neatly organised with 34% off this clever sponge holder

Amazon

Keep your sink neatly organised with 34% off this clever sponge holder

£11.40 (Was £17.18) at Amazon

Save a hair-raising 50% on L'Oreal's cult-status Wonder Water treatment

Amazon

Save a hair-raising 50% on L'Oreal's cult-status Wonder Water treatment

£4.99 (Was £9.99) at Amazon

Adjust the coarseness setting in these salt and pepper grinders and get 54% off right now

Amazon

Adjust the coarseness setting in these salt and pepper grinders and get 54% off right now

£6 (Was £12.99) at Amazon

Upgrade your WFH setup for 30% less with this portable folding bed table

Amazon

Upgrade your WFH setup for 30% less with this portable folding bed table

£14 (Was £19.99) at Amazon

This 22%-off turntable is extra-deep, making it the perfect fridge organiser for cans and jars

Amazon

This 22%-off turntable is extra-deep, making it the perfect fridge organiser for cans and jars

£18.89 (Was £24.07) at Amazon

Make a 50% saving on this set of four gorgeous scented candles

Amazon

Make a 50% saving on this set of four gorgeous scented candles

£6.99 (Was £13.99) at Amazon

This corduroy tote bag is perfect for summer and is currently reduced by 41%

Amazon

This corduroy tote bag is perfect for summer and is currently reduced by 41%

£15.99 (Was 26.99) at Amazon

This oven-safe silicone trivet is down by a delicious 41%

Amazon

This oven-safe silicone trivet is down by a delicious 41%

£5.59 (Was £9.49) at Amazon

Organise your cupboards with this set of four plastic storage containers and save 33%

Amazon

Organise your cupboards with this set of four plastic storage containers and save 33%

£35.59 (Was £52.74) at Amazon

There's 30% off this pair of handy reusable baking mats right now

Amazon

There's 30% off this pair of handy reusable baking mats right now

£9.73 for two (Was £13.90) at Amazon

Garnier's 50%-off eye sheet mask collection is perfect for a pamper night in

Amazon

Garnier's 50%-off eye sheet mask collection is perfect for a pamper night in

£5.61 for four (Was £11.25) at Amazon

Tea lovers, treat yourself to this sweet ceramic teacup and get 44% off

Amazon

Tea lovers, treat yourself to this sweet ceramic teacup and get 44% off

£6.20 (Was £10.99) at Amazon

This highly-rated Rimmel volumising mascara is currently marked down by a huge 56%

Amazon

This highly-rated Rimmel volumising mascara is currently marked down by a huge 56%

£4.37 (Was £9.99) at Amazon

On the hunt for some Le Creuset kitchenware? This forged aluminium wok now has 25% off

Amazon

On the hunt for some Le Creuset kitchenware? This forged aluminium wok now has 25% off

£141.75 (Was £189) at Amazon

Or you can also save 25% on this Le Creuset stainless steel pot

Amazon

Or you can also save 25% on this Le Creuset stainless steel pot

£141.75 (Was £189) at Amazon

The Le Creuset savings continue with this with 37%-off cast iron casserole dish and grill set

Amazon

The Le Creuset savings continue with this with 37%-off cast iron casserole dish and grill set

£209.24 (Was £334) at Amazon

Don't mind me, just buying this handy bamboo desk organiser while it's 30% off

Amazon

Don't mind me, just buying this handy bamboo desk organiser while it's 30% off

£24.49 (Was £34.90) at Amazon

Treat your locks with 38% off this viral Olaplex No.3 hair bonding treatment

Amazon

Treat your locks with 38% off this viral Olaplex No.3 hair bonding treatment

£17.44 (Was £28) at Amazon

This 17%-off leather bag looks much more pricey than it is

Amazon

This 17%-off leather bag looks much more pricey than it is

£49.98 (Was £59.98) at Amazon

