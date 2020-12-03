Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series reveals 20 new cast members

Zak Hussein/Corbis via Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Walter McBride/Getty Images

Amazon Studios is revealing enough new actors for its The Lord of the Rings TV series to pack the Green Dragon pub.

The streaming service announced 20 actors who have joined the cast of the sprawling Middle-earth epic based on J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy world.

Names include Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Power, Spartacus), Benjamin Walker (Heart of the Sea) and Peter Mullan (Westworld), pictured above.

“The world that J.R.R. Tolkien created is epic, diverse, and filled with heart," said showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay in a statement. "These extraordinarily talented performers, hailing from across the globe, represent the culmination of a multi-year search to find brilliant and unique artists to bring that world to life anew. The international cast of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series is more than just an ensemble. It is a family. We are thrilled to welcome each of them to Middle-earth.”

Other actors joining the show include Maxim Baldry (Years and Years), Ian Blackburn (Unbreakable Beau), Kip Chapman (Top of the Lake), Anthony Crum (The Wilds), Maxine Cunliffe (Power Rangers Megaforce), Trystan Gravelle (The Terror), Sir Lenny Henry (famed British comedian; Broadchurch), Thusitha Jayasundera (Donmar), Fabian McCallum (You, Me & The Apocalypse), Simon Merrells (Knightfall), Geoff Morrell (Grassroots), Lloyd Owen (Apollo 18), Augustus Prew (Into the Dark), Peter Tait (a The Lord of the Rings veteran who played an orc in The Return of the King), Alex Tarrant (Filthy Rich), Leon Wadham (Go Girls) and Sara Zwangobani (Doctor Doctor).

Below are the rest of the new actors joining the show. The series has been described as a prequel to the events in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings films and is expected to debut in late 2021 or 2022.

The new cast members join Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman who were announced earlier this year.

