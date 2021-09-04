Amazon's Labor Day Sale Is Full of Incredible Beauty Deals — Here Are the 10 Best

Amazon Labor Day Beauty Deals

If you like to try out new beauty products, you know that splurging on the latest skin care, makeup, and hair care can quickly get expensive. That's why Amazon's Labor Day sale is the perfect time to stock up on all those beauty products that have been sitting in your cart for discounted prices.

To make your shopping experience a breeze, we sorted through the massive Labor Day beauty sale and found 10 of the best deals. Our picks include nourishing hair care products, like a keratin deep-conditioning mask and the Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair Growth. We also found tons of customer-loved skin care products, such as the Belei Dark Spot Solution Serum and the StriVectin Hyperlift Eye Cream. You can even get a Hot Tools 1-inch flat iron with nearly 1,300 five-star ratings for 43 percent off.

Keep scrolling through to check out the 10 best beauty deals from Amazon's epic Labor Day sale.

Shop Labor Day Beauty Deals

Starting with the number-one can't-miss deal on our list, you can get Olay's Anti-Aging Pore Scrub Cleanser and Micro-Sculpting Face Moisturizer in a set for just $23. The cleanser is formulated with peptides and exfoliants to detoxify your skin and remove impurities and dead skin cells, leaving you with a super soft and bright complexion. The anti-aging moisturizer will hydrate and tighten your skin, and smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.

"I love this," one reviewer wrote. "I have never been able to use any kind of moisturizer on my face because they'd all make me break out — even expensive products. This product I use every day, and no breakouts! My skin feels better — no dryness at all! The cleanser is great too! Makes my face feel 'awake' and clean."

Moving on to hair care, the Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair Growth is on sale for $30. Both products are made with biotin as well as keratin and spirulina extract to help nourish your hair follicles, stimulate growth, and block DHT, which is a hormone that contributes to hair loss.

"I absolutely LOVE these products," a shopper said. "These are the only treatments that help my hair remain healthy and grow without making my midnight blue hair color fade fast! My hair stylist was amazed at how fast my hair grew since my last trim, and all I used were these products. It smells great and leaves my hair feeling full and healthy after every use."

Now that your face and hair are taken care of, consider adding the Elemis Cellutox Active Body Oil to your cart. It has juniper, sea buckthorn, and sea fennel, which help tone, smooth, and soften the skin. The brand recommends warming a small amount of product in your hands and applying it to your body after showering.

"This oil has magical qualities," a customer wrote. "My legs finally feel lighter [and] look firmer and smooth. I use this when I'm done showering, before I dry off. Absorbs beautifully and leaves your skin so soft and silky, but not greasy."

These beauty deals are too good to pass up, so be sure to shop Amazon's Labor Day sale before the weekend is over.