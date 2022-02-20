Amazon’s Hidden Designer Outlet Is Full of Outrageous Fashion Deals This Presidents Day Weekend

A little known fact about Amazon is that it's a great place to get designer fashion for less. The retailer has an entire section of brand-name clothing, shoes, and accessories at discounted prices. And this Presidents Day weekend, the premium outlet deals from brands like Staud, Marc Jacobs, and En Saison are almost too good to be true.

Since spring will be here before we know it, we sifted through the designer fashion deals to find the best dresses, shoes, and accessories. Some of our favorites include an En Saison Tiered Babydoll Dress for 70 percent off, a pair of Kenneth Jay Lane Gold Post Hoop Earrings for $25, and a pair of Staud brown, croc-embossed mules for 30 percent off. Just be warned — ridiculously good deals like these don't last for long, so we recommend making your purchases ASAP before it's too late.

Keep scrolling to check out the 10 best designer fashion deals from Amazon's Presidents Day sale:

If you don't own a silky midi dress yet, this is your sign to invest in one before spring gets here. The ASTR the Label Rina Satin Dress is going for half-off this weekend, and it's the perfect versatile piece to add to your wardrobe. Thanks to its adjustable ruffled straps and fabric tie in the back, the periwinkle dress is completely adjustable and comes in sizes XS through L. You can wear it on the weekends with sneakers and a denim jacket, or dress it up for a spring wedding with strappy white heels and a clutch.

Amazon’s Designer Outlet

Courtesy

Shop now: $74 (Originally $148); amazon.com

Another unbelievable deal, the Marc Jacobs Shutter Crossbody Bag is on sale for 40 percent off. The colorblocked leather bag has blue panels on the front and back with a green accent across the top, plus a light brown detachable crossbody strap. It also has two zippered openings complete with complementary gold hardware. It's the perfect statement piece to wear with neutral outfits this spring.

Amazon’s Designer Outlet

Courtesy

Shop now: $201 (Originally $335); amazon.com

And to complete your spring looks, grab the Kenneth Jay Lane Gold Post Hoop Earrings for just $25, which is half-off the original price. The mid-size chunky gold hoops have a gold ball detail in the middle and a hinged post closure. You can wear them with a swimsuit at the beach, jeans and a graphic tee for a casual weekend day, and a dress and heels for an evening event — they're just that versatile.

Amazon’s Designer Outlet

Courtesy

Shop now: $25 (Originally $50); amazon.com

There's no better time to invest in designer fashion than during a major sale event, so be sure to check out all the premium outlet deals from Amazon's Presidents Day sale.