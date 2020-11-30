Amazon's Having A Secret Cyber Monday Sale On Le Creuset Cookware That You Don't Want To Miss

Photo credit: Le Creuset

From Delish

Cyber Monday is officially here! Since today is your last day to score some great discounts, it's in your best interest to fill your e-cart with savings of epic proportions. Chances are you've already scored a new vacuum or gadget, but if you're looking to bring the Cyber Monday spirit to your kitchen cabinets, Amazon's slashing the price of Le Creuset cookware.

In case you've been living under a rock, Le Creuset has been the upper echelon of cookware since its founding in 1925 — and for good reason. Not only does Le Creuset's enameled cast iron heat your meals evenly and efficiently, but its colorful finishes make these pieces cookware that you actually want to show off.

Le Creuset might be one of the best cookware brands money can buy, but it's not necessarily cheap. Fortunately, Amazon's Cyber Monday sale makes it possible to score Le Creuset's covetable pieces for a lot less. (I'm talking a cast-iron griddle for under $100.) Whether you want to pick up Le Creuset's signature Dutch Oven, a whistling kettle for optimal coziness this winter, or a bowl for your furry friend (really!), one thing's for sure: This is one sale you won't want to miss.

