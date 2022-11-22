Get Amazon's Echo Dot with a Philips Smart Bulb for less than $20

This Amazon Echo Dot and Philips Smart Bulb Bundle is on major sale for Black Friday.

Black Friday deals are here, and the Reviewed staff is working around the clock to find you the best products for everyone on your list. One standout? The 3rd Generation Amazon Echo Dot with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle, which is currently discounted to a whopping 67% off.

This edition of the Echo Dot features a numerical display on its mesh-like fabric covering, which makes it resemble a standard alarm clock. And although it can function that way (with a good old-fashioned snooze button), it can also perform several other smart features, like working with voice control to call friends, answer questions and stream music.

This bundle includes a Philips Hue White Smart Bulb, which pairs easily with the Dot to fulfill hands-free requests, like "Alexa, dim the lights," or "turn on the living room light." When you have your hands full with cooking or gift wrapping during the holidays, that kind of help can be game changing.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday 2022: This Amazon Echo Dot bundle is 67% off