Amazon's Presidents' Day Deals Include a Major Lodge Cookware Sale — Up to 40% Off
Presidents' Day — one of the most underrated shopping holidays of the year — is inching closer and closer as the New Year kicks off. Like any other major shopping event, savvy shoppers are turning to e-commerce giant Amazon to snag the best deals out there.
This year, Presidents' Day falls on Monday, February 20, but while we count down, there's still a plethora of deals on the market. So many reliable Presidents' Day sale staples are discounted on Amazon (think Apple AirPods, Instant Pots, air fryers, bedding and TVs), but there are also unexpected finds like designer fragrances for up to 18% off, viral skincare products for under $25 and big savings on luggage.
Be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for the best Presidents' Day deals on Amazon. If you're on the lookout for new appliances, furniture, electronics or household staples like those listed above, January and February are two of the best months of the year to save big.
The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals
The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Apple Deals
Presidents' Day Apple deals are worth your attention. In the past, Amazon has dropped prices by almost 50% off during the holiday weekend, and we're hopeful we'll see similar savings come February 20. Whether you're looking to upgrade your laptop or snag an iPad, it's a great time to buy.
Take 14% off the silver 2021 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (1TB).
Take 12% off the new 2022 12-inch Apple MacBook Pro (256 GB).
Take 10% off the 2020 MacBook Air (256 GB), currently Apple's most affordable laptop at $899.
Take 12% off the bold Apple Watch Series 8 (Product)RED (GPS, 45mm),
Take 6% off the latest Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular, 49mm).
Take 13% off the new 2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air (WiFi + Cellular, 64GB).
Take 50% off the 2021 Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation) (64GB).
Take 41% off the 2021 Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation) (32GB).
Take 37% off the Beats Studio3 On-Ear Headphones.
Take 20% off the Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Earbuds.
The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Mattress and Bedding Deals
Believe it or not, you can score a major upgrade to your bedroom with Amazon's Presidents' Day mattress and bedding deals. A new mattress, sheets and bed frame can all be yours as you explore all the savings the mega-retailer has to offer.
Take 27% off the already super-affordable Mellanni sheet set, aka the internet's favorite sheets.
Take 50% off the highly-rated ZonLi weighted blanket, which boasts 25,000 reviews.
Take 36% off the Utopia Bedding's duvet comforter with 60,000+ 5-star reviews.
Take 19% off the Sealy Posturepedic Plus Mattress.
Take 15% off the Linenspa 10-inch Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress.
The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Cookware and Kitchen Appliance Deals
As you whip up those delicious winter recipes, you'll want to check out Amazon's deals on cookware and kitchen appliances. From cookware sets to small countertop appliances like blenders and air fryers, there are deals across the board to help you save on updating your much-used kitchen.
Save on Lodge Cast Iron cookware: take 40% off the 5-piece cast iron cookware bundle which includes two skillets, a griddle, and a Dutch oven with lid; 39% off the standalone 10-inch skillet; and 40% off enamel Dutch oven also discounted right now.
Save on Ninja products: take 31% off the Ninja AF101 4-quart Air Fryer; 13% off the Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with air fry, roast, bake and dehydrate functions; 20% off the Ninja Mega Kitchen System blender and food processor; and 25% off the Ninja SP101 Digital Countertop Oven.
Take 20% off the Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine, featuring LatteGo, an automatic milk frother.
Take 20% off the Le Creuset Classic Round Dutch Oven.
Take 34% off the Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker.
Take 15% off the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker.
Take 23% off the OXO Good Grips Pop Container.
Take 14% off the Hamilton Beach Electric Kettle.
The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Home and Furniture Deals
If you're looking to spruce up your home and living space, as per usual, Amazon has you covered. You can snag everything from home decor to coffee tables and sofas, all for less than the original price, and even cash in on that Prime membership shipping.
Save on Christopher Knight Home Furnishings: take 33% off the Abitha faux wood coffee table, 24% off the Rache Modern Round Accent Table, 18% off the Charleston tufted fabric storage ottoman and more.
Take 45% off the best-selling towel set on Amazon, American Soft Linen's set of 6 bath towels.
Take 24% off the stylish yet practical Hbada task chair for your home workspace.
Take 16% off the Bissell Air220 smart air purifier.
Take 36% off the Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum.
Take 15% off the Flexispot Essential Standing Desk.
Take 7% off the Armless Office Desk Chair, a TikTok favorite.
Take 35% off the Rockpoint Oxford Double Modern Mesh Door Console.
The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Technology Deals
Shopping for tech can definitely end up being a pricey endeavor, which is why we're always excited when hot-ticket items hit low prices on Amazon. Tech across almost all categories tends to see stellar savings during sale events and this Presidents' Day is shaping up to be another great time to save on the much sought-after items.
Save on Beats by Dr. Dre headphones and earbuds: take 43% off Beats Studio3 over-ear headphones, 35% off Beats Solo3 over-ear headphones and 40% off Powerbeats Pro.
Save on Amazon smart TVs: take 21% off the Amazon Fire TV Omni series and 32% off the Amazon Fire TV 4K UHD smart TV.
Save 39% off the FitBit Sense Advanced smartwatch.
Take 20% off the JBL Charge 4 waterproof portable Bluetooth speakers.
Take 25% off the Amazon FireTV Stick.
Take 38% off the Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation).
Take 22% off theFitBit Versa 4.
Take $100 off the Samsung 65-inch Class QLED Q80B series.
The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Luggage Deals
You won't want to miss the luggage savings happening during Presidents' Day. With your 2023 travels booked and the calendars marked, you can save big on suitcases, backpacks, outlet adapters and more to make your next vacation seamless and functional.
Save on Samsonite luggage: take 17% off the best-selling Samsonite Winfield 3-piece luggage set, or if you only need one piece of luggage for solo trips, take 25% off this Samsonite Freeform hardside expandable carry-on bag.
Take 29% off this travel backpack, which has nearly 66,000 5-star ratings.
Take 23% off this highly rated international AC outlet adapter for any upcoming international travel.
Take 22% off the BAGSMART toiletry travel bag.
The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Beauty Deals
From skincare to hairstyling tools, Amazon's beauty deals will help you look and feel your best as we make our way into 2023. There are viral TikTok picks, fragrances from top designers and more included in the savings.
Save on designer fragrances: take 38% off Versace Dylan Blue Pour Femme and 45% off Ariana Grade Ari.
Save on select Yankee Candles: take up to 40% off jar candles and 20% off tumbler candles.
Take 36% off the viral Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer.
Take 50% off the Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set.
Take 44% off the SUNUV UV LED Nail Lamp.
Take 35% off the Crest 3D White Strips.
Take 33% off the L'Oreal Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation Powder.
The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Fashion Deals
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: Amazon has you covered with almost anything you're shopping for, including stylish, comfortable and trendy fashion items. From coats to shoes to accessories, these are the best deals happening on apparel right now.
Save on select Orolay Outerwear, the brand behind the viral "Amazon coat."
Take 60% off the Levi's Original Trucker Jacket.
Take 27% off Columbia front-zip fleece jackets.
Take 36% off Adidas Cloudfoam Running Shoes.
Save up to 45% off select women's and men's Goodthreads sweaters.
Take 65% off Pavoi 20mm Gold Colored Chunky Hoop Earrings.
Take 28% off the Koolabura by Ugg Koola Short Fashion Boot.
Take 47% off Adidas UltraBoost Sneakers.
Does Amazon have Presidents' Day sales?
Yes! In the past, we've seen Amazon be a major participant in Presidents' Day savings. From tech to fashion, the online retail giant has dropped prices across most categories. And, because Amazon is consistent in offering deals year-round, you can shop savings even before February 20.
Are there good sales on Presidents' Day?
Typically, there are savings to be found in the weeks prior to and following Presidents' Day, with the very best deals happening over Presidents' Day weekend. Retailers like Lowe's and brands like Saatva have had incredible sales for the past few years. To shop more deals on appliances, fashion and beyond, check out our Presidents' Day 2023 shopping guide.
When is Presidents' Day 2023?
Presidents' Day falls on the third Monday of February, making Presidents' Day 2023 on February 20. While the sales are named after the holiday itself, you'll be able to shop deals in the weeks leading up to and afterward.
