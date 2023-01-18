Amazon's Presidents' Day Deals Include a Major Lodge Cookware Sale — Up to 40% Off

Amazon



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Presidents' Day — one of the most underrated shopping holidays of the year — is inching closer and closer as the New Year kicks off. Like any other major shopping event, savvy shoppers are turning to e-commerce giant Amazon to snag the best deals out there.

This year, Presidents' Day falls on Monday, February 20, but while we count down, there's still a plethora of deals on the market. So many reliable Presidents' Day sale staples are discounted on Amazon (think Apple AirPods, Instant Pots, air fryers, bedding and TVs), but there are also unexpected finds like designer fragrances for up to 18% off, viral skincare products for under $25 and big savings on luggage.

Be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for the best Presidents' Day deals on Amazon. If you're on the lookout for new appliances, furniture, electronics or household staples like those listed above, January and February are two of the best months of the year to save big.

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Apple Deals

Presidents' Day Apple deals are worth your attention. In the past, Amazon has dropped prices by almost 50% off during the holiday weekend, and we're hopeful we'll see similar savings come February 20. Whether you're looking to upgrade your laptop or snag an iPad, it's a great time to buy.

Story continues

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Mattress and Bedding Deals

Believe it or not, you can score a major upgrade to your bedroom with Amazon's Presidents' Day mattress and bedding deals. A new mattress, sheets and bed frame can all be yours as you explore all the savings the mega-retailer has to offer.

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Cookware and Kitchen Appliance Deals

As you whip up those delicious winter recipes, you'll want to check out Amazon's deals on cookware and kitchen appliances. From cookware sets to small countertop appliances like blenders and air fryers, there are deals across the board to help you save on updating your much-used kitchen.

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Home and Furniture Deals

If you're looking to spruce up your home and living space, as per usual, Amazon has you covered. You can snag everything from home decor to coffee tables and sofas, all for less than the original price, and even cash in on that Prime membership shipping.

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Technology Deals

Shopping for tech can definitely end up being a pricey endeavor, which is why we're always excited when hot-ticket items hit low prices on Amazon. Tech across almost all categories tends to see stellar savings during sale events and this Presidents' Day is shaping up to be another great time to save on the much sought-after items.

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Luggage Deals

You won't want to miss the luggage savings happening during Presidents' Day. With your 2023 travels booked and the calendars marked, you can save big on suitcases, backpacks, outlet adapters and more to make your next vacation seamless and functional.

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Beauty Deals

From skincare to hairstyling tools, Amazon's beauty deals will help you look and feel your best as we make our way into 2023. There are viral TikTok picks, fragrances from top designers and more included in the savings.

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Fashion Deals

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: Amazon has you covered with almost anything you're shopping for, including stylish, comfortable and trendy fashion items. From coats to shoes to accessories, these are the best deals happening on apparel right now.

Does Amazon have Presidents' Day sales?

Yes! In the past, we've seen Amazon be a major participant in Presidents' Day savings. From tech to fashion, the online retail giant has dropped prices across most categories. And, because Amazon is consistent in offering deals year-round, you can shop savings even before February 20.

Are there good sales on Presidents' Day?

Typically, there are savings to be found in the weeks prior to and following Presidents' Day, with the very best deals happening over Presidents' Day weekend. Retailers like Lowe's and brands like Saatva have had incredible sales for the past few years. To shop more deals on appliances, fashion and beyond, check out our Presidents' Day 2023 shopping guide.

When is Presidents' Day 2023?

Presidents' Day falls on the third Monday of February, making Presidents' Day 2023 on February 20. While the sales are named after the holiday itself, you'll be able to shop deals in the weeks leading up to and afterward.

More of the Best Presidents' Day Sales 2023

You Might Also Like