Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale Has Arrived with 10,000+ Deals — Here Are the 30 Best Starting at $5

It's old news that you have to wait until Black Friday to take advantage of some of the best deals of the year. Amazon has been dropping early Black Friday 2021 deals since the start of November, and now, it just launched some of its hottest markdowns yet — days before the official sale event.

There are over 10,000 early Black Friday deals to shop on Amazon right now, ranging from big-ticket items like Apple AirPods (yes, even the AirPods Max are discounted) and robot vacuums like the Roomba 692 for $100 off, to everyday essentials at budget-friendly prices — like the popular Revlon Hot Air Brush, this Oprah-loved electric toothbrush, and KN95 face masks for $13. If you see something at a price you like, we wouldn't recommend waiting to buy it: Some of these markdowns might not be available on Black Friday itself, so it may be your last chance to snag that smart TV while it's just $100.

Ready to shop? So are we. Below, we rounded up the 30 best early Black Friday deals on Amazon, starting at just $5:

If you like making an investment for less during Black Friday, the good news is that you'll really be getting a bargain with these early bird deals. You can snag customer-favorite robot and cordless vacuums for as little as $80 (like this robot model from Yeedi that customers say is the "best home investment"), and even big brands like Roomba are offering its most popular models for $200. Nearly 2,000 shoppers think the Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is impressive for its price tag, with many even saying they've "ditched" their Dysons for it because it functions "just as good, if not better."

Buy It! Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

Even Apple has already discounted several of its products, including several AirPod generations like the newest AirPods Pro that feature MagSafe charging and the AirPods Max, as well as the series 5 Apple Watch for a whopping $290 off.

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging, $189.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 5, GPS + Cellular, $459 (orig. $749); amazon.com

As much as we love the big ticket deals, some of the best discounts you'll find are on everyday essentials, like Covergirl's popular Lash Blast mascara for $5 and a $13 pack of KN95 face masks. So many good finds are under $35, like Revlon's Hot Air Brush, which tends to sells out every Black Friday, the $24 Philips electric toothbrush that Oprah named her favorite this year, Yankee Candle's large, two-wick tumblers, and even a memory foam pillow that has over 7,300 five-stars for just $28.

Buy It! Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara, $4.32 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Boncare KN95 Face Masks, 30 Pack, $12.59 with coupon (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush, $34.88 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, $23.95 (orig. $39.95); amazon.com

These early Black Friday deals definitely won't last long, so grab your favorite discounted finds while prices are this low. Shop more of Amazon's early Black Friday sale items here.