Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale Is Here, and the Deals Are Almost Too Good to Be True
Courtesy
We're officially less than a week away from one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, and there are already thousands of incredible deals available. Amazon's early Black Friday sale is full of discounts on seasonal fashion, top-rated beauty products, elevated home decor, and buzzy tech products. Below, we rounded up the 30 best early Black Friday Amazon deals to shop this weekend.
Starting in the fashion department, you can get an entirely new winter outfit for ridiculously low prices. Grab the Lark & Ro Turtleneck Oversized Sweater for $26 and pair it with $40 Levi's Classic Straight Jeans and a Lark & Ro puffer jacket for 48 percent off. Finish off the outfit with Naturalizer Joelle Waterproof Boots for 57 percent off and the Fossil Jacqueline Leather Satchel Purse for 30 percent off.
Moving on to beauty, both the best-selling Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara and the customer-loved Mario Badescu Rosewater Facial Spray are on sale for $9. You can also get the Pure Nature Lux Spa Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set that one shopper said made their hair grow "thicker and longer" for $20.
RELATED: Amazon Just Launched Its Black Friday Sale 3 Weeks Early — Here Are the 20 Best Fashion Deals to Shop
If you're planning to use Black Friday as an opportunity to spruce up your space, Amazon's home deals do not disappoint. You can use the retailer's Discover Rooms feature to find furniture and decor inspiration, and then purchase similar pieces from the sale. For example, in the mid-century modern style, you can get both the Christopher Knight Home Merel Fabric Club Chair and the Kate and Laurel Lipton Octagon Wood Decorative Tray for steep discounts.
Finishing off with tech, Amazon's early Black Friday sale is a great time to either upgrade your own devices or check off a few people from your holiday list. The Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is going for just $25, and the Samsung 55-Inch Frame TV is 33 percent off. Plus, you can pick up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for under $200.
Before the Black Friday madness begins this week, take advantage of these early deals and get your shopping in before everyone else. Check out all 30 of our sale picks below, and browse Amazon's entire early Black Friday sale here.
Best Clothing Deals
Courtesy
Lark & Ro Long-Sleeve Mock-Neck Relaxed-Fit Sweater, $22 (Originally $39)
Lark & Ro Turtleneck Oversized Sweater, $26 (Originally $39)
Ecowish Faux-Shearling Oversized Jacket, $28 (Originally $33)
Levi's Classic Straight Jeans, $40 (Originally $60)
Lark & Ro Short Shawl Pillow Collar Puffer Jacket, $41 (Originally $79)
Norma Kamali Women's Halter Turtle Side Slit Gown, $95 (Originally $145)
Best Shoe and Accessory Deals
Courtesy
Blondo Slip-On Sneaker, $43 (Originally $89)
Adidas EQ21 Running Shoe, $56 (Originally $80)
Naturalizer Joelle Waterproof Boots, $77 (Originally $180)
Shashi Patron Huggies, $34 (Originally $48)
The Sak De Young Leather Handbag, $60 (Originally $89)
Fossil Jacqueline Leather Satchel Purse, $161 (Originally $230)
Best Beauty Deals
Courtesy
Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara, $9 (Originally $11)
Mario Badescu Rosewater Facial Spray, $9 (Originally $12)
Julep Eyeshadow Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick, $10 (Originally $14)
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask, $17 (Originally $25)
Pure Nature Lux Spa Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $20 (Originally $30)
Stila One Step Color-Correcting Facial Serum, $28 (Originally $36)
Best Home Deals
Courtesy
Bourina Textured Throw Blanket, $20 (Originally $24)
Kate and Laurel Lipton Mid-Century Octagon Wood Decorative Tray, $52 (Originally $80)
Artistic Weavers Chester Boho Moroccan Area Rug, $100 (Originally $245)
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker, $100 (Originally $140)
Christopher Knight Home Merel Mid-Century Modern Fabric Club Chair, $128 (Originally $182)
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $180 (Originally $300)
Best Tech Deals
Courtesy
Kasa Smart Plug 2-Pack, $13 (Originally $20)
Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, $25 (Originally $50)
Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (Originally $130)
Apple AirPods Pro, $190 (Originally $249)
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $199 (Originally $279)
Samsung 55-Inch Frame TV, $998 (Originally $1,500)