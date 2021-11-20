Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale Is Here, and the Deals Are Almost Too Good to Be True

Early Amazon Black Friday Deals

We're officially less than a week away from one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, and there are already thousands of incredible deals available. Amazon's early Black Friday sale is full of discounts on seasonal fashion, top-rated beauty products, elevated home decor, and buzzy tech products. Below, we rounded up the 30 best early Black Friday Amazon deals to shop this weekend.

Starting in the fashion department, you can get an entirely new winter outfit for ridiculously low prices. Grab the Lark & Ro Turtleneck Oversized Sweater for $26 and pair it with $40 Levi's Classic Straight Jeans and a Lark & Ro puffer jacket for 48 percent off. Finish off the outfit with Naturalizer Joelle Waterproof Boots for 57 percent off and the Fossil Jacqueline Leather Satchel Purse for 30 percent off.

Moving on to beauty, both the best-selling Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara and the customer-loved Mario Badescu Rosewater Facial Spray are on sale for $9. You can also get the Pure Nature Lux Spa Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set that one shopper said made their hair grow "thicker and longer" for $20.

If you're planning to use Black Friday as an opportunity to spruce up your space, Amazon's home deals do not disappoint. You can use the retailer's Discover Rooms feature to find furniture and decor inspiration, and then purchase similar pieces from the sale. For example, in the mid-century modern style, you can get both the Christopher Knight Home Merel Fabric Club Chair and the Kate and Laurel Lipton Octagon Wood Decorative Tray for steep discounts.

Finishing off with tech, Amazon's early Black Friday sale is a great time to either upgrade your own devices or check off a few people from your holiday list. The Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is going for just $25, and the Samsung 55-Inch Frame TV is 33 percent off. Plus, you can pick up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for under $200.

Before the Black Friday madness begins this week, take advantage of these early deals and get your shopping in before everyone else. Check out all 30 of our sale picks below, and browse Amazon's entire early Black Friday sale here.

Best Clothing Deals

Best Shoe and Accessory Deals

Best Beauty Deals

Best Home Deals

Best Tech Deals

