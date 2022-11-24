Amazon's early Black Friday deals—savings on fashion, tech, home, and more

Shop the Amazon Black Friday sale for deals on vacuums, Apple iPads, TVs, and more
Shop the Amazon Black Friday sale for deals on vacuums, Apple iPads, TVs, and more

Thanksgiving is tomorrow which means that Black Friday 2022 is just around the corner. The biggest shopping event of the year may not have officially started but there are still plenty of early Black Friday deals at one of the world's biggest retailers: Amazon. You can find everything from long-lasting cookware to advanced robot vacuums to VR headsets at some of the lowest prices on the web. With that in mind, we rounded up the best Amazon early Black Friday deals on everything you need for the holidays and beyond.

Update 3:30 p.m.: There's nothing better than prepping your Thanksgiving meal the day before while shopping for deals and sales on Amazon. We've rounded up the best things you can get on Amazon before the craziness of Black Friday hits. Everything from Airpods to vacuums, and more. - Jillian Lucas, Reviewed

10 best Amazon deals you can shop before Black Friday 2022

Some of the biggest early Black Friday discounts are selling fast—shop these top 10 deals while you still can and snag savings on All-Clad cookware, Meta Quest 2 bundles, iRobot robot vacuums, Revlon hair tools and more.

  1. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $199.99 (Save $49)

  2. Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle with Beat Saber 128 GB for $349.99 (Save $50)

  3. iRobot Roomba j7+ for $599 (Save $320)

  4. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 from $29.09 (Save $40.90)

  5. Renpho Eye Massager with Heat for $66.87 with on-page coupon (Save $63.12)

  6. Fitbit Charge 5 for $99.95 (Save $50)

  7. Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for $89 (Save $34)

  8. Apple 10.2-Inch iPad from $269.99 (Save $59.01)

  9. Save up to 40% off All-Clad Cookware

  10. Samsung 55-Inch QN90B Neo QLED TV for $1,297.99 (Save $400)

10 best Amazon Black Friday deals under $100 

Take advantage of our favorite affordable early Black Friday deals at Amazon and enjoy big savings on JBL headphones, must-have streaming devices and so much more.

  1. Kasa Smart Light Bulb 2-Pack for $16.99 (Save $8)

  2. Asakuki 500ml Essential Oil Diffuser for $22.09 with on-page coupon (Save $13.90)

  3. JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones from $24.95 (Save $25)

  4. Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 (Save $25)

  5. Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $34.99 (Save $45)

  6. Oral-B Smart 1500 Electric Toothbrush for $69.99 (Save $10)

  7. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $68 (Save $27.42 to $31.99)

  8. MOOKA B-D02L Air Purifier for Large Room for $69.97 with on-page coupon (Save $40.02)

  9. Luna Adult Weighted Blanket 15-Pound for $79.97 (Save $10.02) 

  10. Nerf N-Strike Mega Mastodon Blaster for $78.34 (Save $21.65)

All the Amazon Black Friday deals 

  1. Tech deals

  2. Home and garden deals

  3. TV deals

  4. Smart home deals

  5. Toy deals 

  6. Laptop, PC and tablet deals

  7. Fashion deals

  8. Furniture and mattress deals 

  9. Kitchen deals 

  10. Lifestyle deals

  11. Gaming deals

Best Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Epic markdowns Vizio, Samsung, Sony, LG and TCL now 

Credit: Reviewed.com Samsung's Q70A TV mixed deep black levels with ample brightness for less than $900 right now.
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on laptops, PCs and tablets

Great deals on laptops from Apple, HP, and Samsung

Shop early Black Friday deals on Samsung and Apple products at Amazon.
Best Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Don't miss discounts on JBL, Apple, Logitech and HP

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tried.
Amazon Black Friday gaming deals

Save big on gaming bundles from Meta, Nintendo, and more

Score big on gaming deals at Amazon
Best Amazon Black Friday smart home deals

Update your home with markdowns on Kasa devices and more

The Jall Wake Up Light looks like our best overall choice and provides a similar experience at a significantly lower price.
Best Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals

Save on Lodge, Hamilton Beach, Breville, Instant Pot and All-Clad

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on toys

Shop deals on Legos, Nerf and L.O.L. Surprise right now

Give your kids something fun this holiday with these Amazon Black Friday toy deals.
Best Amazon Black Friday home and gardening deals

Update your furniture and household essentials with deals on Bissell, iRobot and more

Credit: Reviewed.com Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on furniture and mattresses

Upgrade your sleeping situation with steals on mattresses and home furnishings

This budget-friendly end table is one of many furniture pieces available from Amazon's early Black Friday deals.
Amazon Black Friday fashion and beauty deals

Enjoy deep discounts on Levi's, Hanes, Kate Spade, Champion and more

The updated Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus has more functions and better portability than other hot air brushes.
Amazon Black Friday lifestyle deals

Take advantage of some of the best prices we've ever seen on top giftable products

Upgrade your self care routine with this Amazon deal on a customer-favorite eye massager.
Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start on Amazon?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October. Today, you can shop tons of early Black Friday sales at Amazon for deals on kitchen gadgets, home goods, smart tech and more.

Do Black Friday sales happen on Amazon?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially at Amazon. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered and Amazon will let you score some of the lowest prices of the year.

How long is the Amazon Black Friday sale?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

Does Amazon do Cyber Monday?

Yes. Amazon's Black Friday sales continue through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, when shoppers will be able to find deep discounts on everything from TVs and laptops to gifts under $25 and stocking stuffers.

