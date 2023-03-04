Amazon's New 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Storefront Is Filled with Groovy, Retro-Inspired Fashion Finds

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

The first three episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six are here — and so are tons of retro-inspired clothes and accessories on the show's exclusive Amazon storefront.

Yesterday, Amazon Prime Video dropped the first three episodes of the book-to-small-screen miniseries. Executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, the show is based on the New York Time's best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, which tells the story of a rock band in the '70s — and yes, you can still read or listen to the book on Audible before the final episode drops on March 24. But if you can't wait, you can also stream the show for free when you sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial.

And for fans of the book, seeing stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, and Camila Morrone bring their beloved characters to life has been nothing short of fun, especially when it comes to all the fashion. The show has already rocked our world, but it's rocked our closets even more. The carefree boho vibes, the colorful retro feels, and the fun, free-flowing pieces? We want them all, and thanks to Amazon, finding affordable lookalikes to steal your favorite character's style has never been so easy.

Shop Daisy Jones & The Six- Inspired Styles:

Take this Free People Love Letter Cami, for example. It looks uncannily similar to the one lead Daisy (played by Keough) wears in one of the episodes, and you can snap it up for $38. It has a subtle floral pattern and its ivory hue is one that no matter which decade you're in, is always a safe fashion bet. Wear the top with a pair of Levi's Women's Premium Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans, and it's a dead ringer for Daisy's killer outfit.

Buy It! Free People Women's Love Letter Cami, $38; amazon.com

As for something with a little more star power, there's this L'Vow Glittering Mesh Sequin Fringed Shawl Wrap, which comes in a beautiful gold and black color, and is similar to one see-through item seen on Keough in the trailer. We may not have a need for stage outfits, but summer is coming, and it would make for a fun cover-up.

Another sparkling piece is the Nlife Shiny Long Sleeve Bodysuit. The $36 bodysuit is available in multiple sparkly colors like silver and dark blue, and different necklines. It's definitely eye-catching, and even more so when worn with another statement piece, but because of the neutral black undertones, you can easily scale the look back with some fluffy Ugg slip-ons and comfy pants.

Buy It! L'Vow Glittering Mesh Sequin Fringed Shawl Wrap, $19.99; amazon.com

If you want to feel like a real Daisy Jones & The Six fan, you can also grab an official merch T-shirt for just $21, and dance your heart out to the official album, Aurora, on vinyl.

As we know, accessories complete any look — and Amazon's got those, too. To feel some star energy, grab the Tasiso Dainty Moon and Star Pendant Necklace. The dangly moon pendant together with the tiny star on the chain looks super expensive, yet costs only $17.

Head to Amazon now to shop more Daisy Jones & The Six-inspired finds.

Buy It! Daisy Jones & the Six Vintage Band Logo Premium T-Shirt, $20.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Tasiso Dainty Moon and Star Pendant Necklace, $16.99; amazon.com

Buy It! SweatyRocks Solid Ribbed Knit Raglan Long Sleeve Crop Top, $26.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Zesica Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap V-Neck Maxi Dress, $41.99–$43.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Levi's Daisy Denim Halter Top, $79.50; amazon.com

Buy It! Essie Daisy Jones & The Six Inspired Nail Polish Set, $37.31; amazon.com

Buy It! Levi's Premium Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans, $89.50; amazon.com

Buy It! Mayfasey Elegant High Split Flare Sleeve Maxi Dress with Cape, $52.89; amazon.com

Buy It! SweatyRocks Casual Long Sleeve Striped Cropped T-Shirt, $26.99–$27.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Nlife Shiny Long Sleeve Bodysuit, $35.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Daisy Jones & The Six Aurora Vinyl, $27.98; amazon.com

