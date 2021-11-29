Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Is Here, and We Found the 24 Fashion Deals Worth Shopping

Cyber Monday Amazon Fashion Deals

With Black Friday in the rearview mirror, Cyber Monday is your last chance to shop Amazon's fashion section at a major discount. The retailer put even more clothing, shoes, and accessories on sale today, and we found 24 deals that you won't want to miss.

Starting in the clothing department, you can revamp your underwear drawer with comfy bras from Calvin Klein, like the Modern Cotton Bralette that's on sale for $17. There are tons of sweaters and jackets discounted, including the Zesica Knit Turtleneck Sweater for $32 and a Levi's Bomber Jacket for 25 percent off. Also from Levi's, the 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans with more than 6,600 five-star ratings are on sale for $36.

The shoe deals are just as impressive, with countless discounts on sneakers, boots, and loafers available to shop. A few standout options include a pair of classic Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers for 49 percent off, Ugg ankle boots for 28 percent off, and Dr. Scholl's loafers for 40 percent off.

And for accessories, the discounts on designer bags are off the charts. A Tumi nylon backpack is going for 31 percent off, and a Rebecca Minkoff mini tote bag is going for $34 less. There are also incredible jewelry deals, like an Alex and Ani Birthstones Expandable Bangle for $22 and a set of three Shashi gold hoops for $62.

You only have one day to shop these unbelievable discounts on brand-name clothing, shoes, and accessories, so we recommend making your purchases sooner rather than later. Check out all 24 of our Cyber Monday fashion sale picks below, and browse Amazon's entire Cyber Monday sale here.

Best Clothing Deals

Best Shoe Deals

Best Accessory Deals

