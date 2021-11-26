Amazon's Black Friday deals are here—and we're live tracking the best 150+ for you
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Black Friday is here, and the Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals do not disappoint. Amazon announced that its 48-hour Black Friday bonanza would include "more deals than ever before" starting Thanksgiving Day. Indulge yourself with some killer deals, including AirPod Pros for just $169.99 and the internet's favorite hair styling tool nearly half off.
At Reviewed, our product experts spend all year testing out the best of the best. Below, you’ll find hundreds of Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals on some of our favorite brands, including Instant Pot, Nespresso, Shark, Apple, Samsung and so much more. Whether you're looking for the perfect Christmas gifts or just shopping for yourself, let us do the research to find you the best price.
Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.
Meanwhile, Amazon's not the only retailer we're watching. You can check off even more things on your holiday shopping list and save big with Black Friday sales across all retailers, including Best Buy, Target and Walmart's deals.
►Shopping in stores for Black Friday? Here's a guide of what to bring to help you find deals
The Top 15 Best Amazon Black Friday Deals
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush for $34.88 (Save $25.11)
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips + Crest 3D White 1 Hour Express Whitestrips for $27.96 (Save $20.03)
LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course Set for $47.99 (Save $12)
Beats Studio Buds—True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $99.95 plus $10 credit (Save $60)
Zojirushi NS-LGC05XB Micom Rice Cooker & Warmer, 3-Cups for $104.99 (Save $45)
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $159.99 (Save $90)
Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set for $249.95 (Save $420.05)
Oculus Quest 2 with a free $50 Digital Credit for Amazon.com for $299 (Save $50)
Sony XBR-55A9G 55-inch TV: MASTER Series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 model) for $1,399.99 (Save $900)
NordicTrack Commercial Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFit Membership for $1,599 (Save $400)
Editor's note 12:26pm: If you're looking for deals while having your Thanksgiving leftover lunch, you're in the right place. We are updating this post all day long to keep you up-to-date on all the best deals on all the top products. —Megan McCarthy, Reviewed.
The best Black Friday headphone deals on Amazon
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $99.99 with on-page coupon (Save $60.01)
New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $149.99 with on-page coupon (Save $29.01)
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset for $29.99 (Save $20)
Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones for $78 (Save $101.99)
Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $99.99 (Save $80)
Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds for $128 (Save $71.99)
Beats Studio Buds—True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $99.95 plus $10 credit (Save $60)
HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset for $129.99 (Save $20)
Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $149.99 (Save $80)
Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $149.99 (Save $100)
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $199 (Save $80)
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones for $248 (Save $101.99)
Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones for $248 (Save $31.99)
Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset for $279 (Save $50)
The best Black Friday tech deals on Amazon
Computers
Fitness trackers
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $99.95 (Save $50)
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $118.99 (Save $23.95)
Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker for $129.95 (Save $50)
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) for $379.99 with on-page coupon (Save $20.01)
Tablets
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11-Inch 128GB Android Tablet for $499 (Save $150.99)
TVs
TCL Alto 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar for $129 (Save $50.99)
TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV for $359.99 (Save $140)
TCL 50-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Roku Smart TV for $449.99 (Save $250)
TCL 55-Inch 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $699.99 (Save $99.01)
LG OLED C1 Series 55-Inch Alexa Voice Remote Control Built-In 4k Smart TV for $1,296.99 (Save $203)
Sony XBR-55A9G 55-inch TV: MASTER Series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 model) for $1,399.99 (Save $900)
Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series 4K LED Smart TV for $1,799.99 (Save $1,000)
Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $2,599.99 (Save $900)
Video games
Xbox Game Pass for PC - 3-Month Membership for $19.99 (Save $10)
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox for $29.99 (Save $8)
Far Cry 6 PlayStation 5 Standard Edition for $35 (Save $24.99)
Oculus Quest 2 with a free $50 Digital Credit for Amazon.com for $299.99 (Save $50)
The best Black Friday toy deals on Amazon
Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar for $14.99 (Save $9.80)
Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat 24-Piece Pet Vet Play Set for $19.46 (Save $13.03)
Crayola 40-Piece Paint Brush Pens Set for $23.16 (Save $17.83)
Melissa & Doug 17-Piece Wooden Take-Along Tabletop Railroad for $23.99 (Save $13.80)
Lego City Space Mars Research Shuttle Building Kit for $31.99 (Save $8)
Melissa & Doug Top & Bake 34-Piece Wooden Pizza Counter Play Set for $33.99 (Save $20.00)
LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course Set for $47.99 (Save $12)
Melissa & Doug Fold and Go Wooden Barn With 7 Animal Play Figures for $38.41 (Save $21.08)
The best Black Friday kitchen deals on Amazon
Joseph Joseph Cut & Carve Multi-Function Cutting Board for $15.40 (Save $9.60)
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $59 (Save $60.99)
Zojirushi NS-LGC05XB Micom Rice Cooker & Warmer, 3-Cups for $104.99 (Save $45)
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid for $119.95 (Save $80.04)
Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Machine by Breville for $127.46 (Save $32.49)
Zojirushi NS-TSC10 Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer for $150.99 (Save $41.01)
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville for $157.46 (Save $22.53)
Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker, 5.5-Cup for $178.98 (Save $77.02)
Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven for $199.99 (Save $130)
Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set for $249.95 (Save $420.05)
The best Black Friday vacuum deals on Amazon
Shark VM200P12 VACMOP Vacuum Mop Bundle for $62.99 (Save $37)
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum for $137.98 (Save $92.01)
Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum with HEPA Filter for $186.89 (Save $50)
eufy by Anker Robo Vac G30 Edge Robot Vacuum for $199.99 (Save $149.01)
Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base for $299.79 (Save $200.20)
The best Black Friday home and furniture deals on Amazon
Welhome Franklin Premium 100% Cotton 6 Piece Towel Set for $33.99 (Save $16)
Christopher Knight Home Mission Fabric Storage Ottoman for $137.02 (Save $32.97)
DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $139 (Save $60)
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $159.99 (Save $90)
Weber 45010001 Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill for $489 (Save $80)
The best Black Friday fashion and beauty deals on Amazon
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips + Crest 3D White 1 Hour Express Whitestrips for $27.96 (Save $20.03)
Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush for $29.94 (Save $20)
Hot Tools Pro Signature Detachable One Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer for $34.29 (Save $35.70)
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush for $34.88 (Save $25.11)
Panasonic Electric Cordless Razor for Men for $119.99 (Save $80)
Women’s clothing
Calvin Klein Women's Hooded Chevron Packable Down Jacket from $69.92 (Save up to $55.72)
Calvin Klein Women's Classic Cashmere Wool Blend Coat from $91.43 (Save up to $97.19)
Men’s clothing
Calvin Klein Men's Short Sleeve Button Down Stretch Cotton Shirt from $9.59 (Save up to $48.49)
Hanes Men's Ultimate Cotton Heavyweight Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt from $14.99 (Save up to $12)
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt in Classic Fit from $21.47 (Save up to $34.75)
Calvin Klein Men's Faux Lamb Leather Moto Jacket with Removable Hood and Bib from $78.05 (Save up to $41.16)
Purses and wallets
Estalon RFID Blocking Checkbook Wallet with Credit Card Slots for $19.99 (Save $3)
SENDEFN Leather Credit Card Holder with RFID Blocking Large Capacity Wristlet for $27.99 (Save $6)
The best Black Friday health and fitness deals on Amazon
NordicTrack Commercial Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFit Membership for $1,599 (Save $400)
The best Black Friday gift card deals on Amazon
Get Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for Free (Save $29.97)
Get 6 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited and Disney+ for $59.94 (Save $47.94)
The best Black Friday smart home deals on Amazon
Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera for $19.99 (Save $15)
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker for $19.99 (Save $20)
Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa for $44.99 (Save $40)
When is Amazon Black Friday 2021?
Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals are in full swing. This year, Amazon kicked off its holiday shopping season earlier than ever. Last week, Amazon announced it will host a 48-hour sale starting at 12:01 a.m. PST on Thursday, November 25. Amazon also announced a list of its most-loved gifts available right now. We're already seeing deeper discounts on everything from kitchen essentials and electronics to toys and fashion pieces, and there's more to come as we get closer to the big weekend.
Are Amazon Black Friday sales available online?
Yes. Amazon Black Friday sales are exclusively available online.
What's the difference between Amazon Black Friday deals and Amazon Cyber Monday deals?
With Amazon Black Friday deals already here, the early holiday sales double as both Black Friday discounts and pre-Cyber Monday deals. While, technically, Amazon Cyber Monday deals roll out as soon as Black Friday ends on November 26, we expect to see significant overlap in Amazon's roundup of Black Friday and Cyber Monday markdowns. Both waves of great deals will be exclusively available online, so be sure to secure your Amazon Prime membership ahead of time to enjoy fast and free shipping.
Will the Playstation 5 be on sale for Black Friday at Amazon?
Amazon had some PS5 consoles available November 23rd at their normal retail price (the lowest price you can expect to see it for a long time) and has said that they may potentially return at various times throughout the week. PS5 deals sell out in mere minutes, so you'll need to just keep checking that link to see if you can get one. You'll need to be a Prime Member, but it could be your best shot of getting a PS5 this holiday season.
What are the best deals from the Amazon Black Friday 2021 sale?
To date, we've seen massive Amazon Black Friday deals on air fryers, headphones, home goods and more—including tons of products from some of our favorite brands, like Apple, Zojirushi, Sony, Instant Pot, Bose, iRobot and Shark.
Every day Amazon adds even more sales to their lineup of Black Friday 2021 deals. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently to scoop the hottest Amazon discounts on must-have items this holiday season.
Does Amazon have special Black Friday deals for Amazon Prime members?
Yes. During the holiday shopping season, Amazon Prime members have early access to select holiday deals and can even earn up to 25% back on select Amazon purchases with an Amazon Prime Card and an eligible Prime membership. Meanwhile, Prime members can get their holiday gifts quicker with access to free and fast shipping, with millions of must-have items available for same-day delivery. If you aren't already an Amazon Prime member, don't worry—there's still plenty of time to sign up.
When does the Amazon Black Friday sale end?
The Amazon Black Friday sale ends on November 26, with Amazon Cyber Monday deals rolling out the following day, on November 27. Keep in mind, however, that many of the markdowns included in the Amazon Black Friday sale are one-day deals.
Following the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend of sales, we expect to see discounts on select items throughout the holiday season—however, with shipping delays and stock shortages expected, we recommend shopping early to ensure you get all the holiday gifts on your list this year.
Shop Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals
Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.
There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Black Friday 2021: Live updates on deals from iRobot, Apple and more