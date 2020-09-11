Amazon's bestselling wireless earphones are on sale right now for just $50

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

View photos Mpow M30 in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds More

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

No gym? No worries! Another way to stay on track of your fitness journey this season, aside from the right gear and clothing, is with an updated sound experience — because let’s face it, nothing keeps you going like a booming motivational workout playlist. But before splurging on a set of wireless earphones from Bose or Apple, we suggest taking a look these bestselling budget-friendly waterproof sport earphones that Amazon shoppers are loving. The best part? Right now, they’re on sale for just $50.

Introducing the Mpow M30 in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds: these wireless earphones offer fantastic immersive sounds and a secure ergonomic fit to help you stay focused during your sweat sessions and comfortable during daily commutes. Users can choose suitable ear tips (S/M/L) to get the best noise-cancelling and sound experience.

View photos Mpow M30 in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds More

SHOP IT: Amazon, $50 (originally $60)

Each set of earphones comes with a compact Type-C charging case that supports up to four charges with five hours of playback time each.

How do they work? Simply connect the earphones to your smartphone through Bluetooth technology and enjoy your favourite tunes without interruptions or pauses. The M30 sound provides top-quality sound with left and right sync transmission.



Backed up by more than 10,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, these earphones are currently ranked as Amazon’s no. 1 bestselling pair in Canada.

“Just got my new earphones. They have great sound and are very comfortable. The compact charging case is great to bring you earphones everywhere. I use them to work out and they hold great,” reads one five-star comment. “Highly recommend.”



“MPOW has done it again with the M30s that continue to have impressive sound. I am upgrading to these from the MPOW S11 Sport and am super impressed,” adds another. “They are both lightweight and have enough bud options to fit my ears! The touch control is pretty intuitive as well, and the battery life is more than enough to power me through a workout for several days.”

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.



