Amazon's Bestselling Electric Toothbrush Is On Sale For $50 Right Now

With just a little over a month left in the year, it's time to start giving everything a refresh. So, this is a reminder that it's probably time to replace your toothbrush, and if you haven't already pivoted over to an electric one yet, what are you waiting for?

So, here's your chance to join the club. Amazon dropped the price of Oral-B's bestselling Eelectric toothbrush by—drumroll, please—20 percent on Black Friday, and the deal's going to last through Cyber Monday. That means you can grab it on sale for $50 when it's usually $60.

The toothbrush has over 10,ooo five-star reviews on Amazon from people who say it's helped keep their gums and teeth feeling healthy and clean. "I wish I would have switched to an electric toothbrush sooner," says one five-star reviewer. "My teeth feel so much cleaner after switching to one. The charge lasts a long time, it’s sleek, and it doesn’t take up a lot of room. The timer is helpful to make sure I'm brushing long enough, and the pressure sensor helps to be sure I’m not brushing too hard."

When you clean with a manual toothbrush, you know it's pretty much a free-for-all. You brush whenever you want and for however long you want. Oral-B's toothbrush, on the other hand, is designed with a two-minute timer that pulses every 30 seconds to let you know it's time to switch the area you're brushing. It also has a sensor that stops pulsations if it senses that you're brushing too hard, making it a great option for anyone with tooth sensitivities. Genius.

And, if you're worried about having to lug yet another charger around with you when you travel, don't—the battery on this lasts for up to 10 days so you can easily take it on overnight trips, vacations, and more. If you're ready to add this Oral-B toothbrush to your bathroom sink, grab it on sale on Amazon right now for $50.

