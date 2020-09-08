Amazon's bestselling electric toothbrush is backed by more than 1,500 reviews: Why shoppers love it

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Just because the humble toothbrush isn’t the most exciting or glamorous tool in the bathroom medicine cabinet, it’s still an important part of our everyday health and wellness routines.

Electric toothbrushes offer a way to get that dentist-clean feeling at home, but can often end up becoming a pricey investment costing hundreds of dollars. Luckily, there are more affordable alternatives to some of the major brands out there, and one inexpensive option that’s available on Amazon has been receiving rave reviews from shoppers.

The Fairywill Sonic Powered Electric Toothbrush boasts an impressive 4.6 star rating from more than 1,500 customer reviews, and it’s currently on sale for $31 with the help of an Amazon coupon.

How does it work?

This electric toothbrush uses the power of 40,000 micro-brushes per minute for a powerful deep clean that freshens breath while still keeping noise to a minimum. Each toothbrush comes with three brush heads that feature unique W-shaped bristles (all the better to clean those tough to reach areas) and one interdental brush head that targets the areas between teeth.

It’s also customizable for your own individual needs, featuring five high-performance modes to target everything from whitening to cleaning and massaging. It also ensures that you’re brushing properly with a built-in timer that ensures you stick to brushing for a full two minutes every time.

This electric toothbrush will last you an entire month, and the battery only needs four hours before it’s up and running again. Available in three colours (black, white and pink) there’s truly a Fairywill toothbrush out there for every member of the family.

Why shoppers love it

Praised for its battery life and value for money, shoppers are loving this “stellar” toothbrush and its performance.

“This is a great tool when paired with flossing and mouthwash. It really does a deep cleaning of my teeth,” noted one five-star reviewer. “There are a bunch of different modes to use, and I use most of them to ensure I get a good cleaning...Very light weight, easy to use, and not to mention it’s INEXPENSIVE compared to the $200 dollar ones I have seen. I recommend this!”

Parents and kids alike are a fan of the Fairywill Sonic Powered Electric Toothbrush, making it less of a struggle to get little ones to actually brush their teeth.

“Pink! LOVE THE COLOUR [and] so does my daughter,” reads one parent’s review. “She said it's not boring anymore to brush because it's her favourite colour. It's a win win situation in our house. The best part is that it has a sensitive mode for my 7 year old to use which makes it a great toothbrush.”

