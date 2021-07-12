Amazon's Best-Selling Window Air Conditioner Cools 'Like a Charm' and Is Just $172

Amazon Basics Window-Mounted Air Conditioner with Mechanical Control

Bringing down the temperature in your home can be challenging, especially during a heat wave. While tower fans are great for knocking a few degrees off your thermostat, a window air conditioner is the heavy-duty appliance you need to drastically cool your space. This luxury can come at a price, unless you go with the Amazon Basics Window-Mounted Air Conditioner — which is just $172.

Ideal for small rooms and apartments, the Amazon Basics window air conditioner blasts cold air with up to 5,000 BTU of power. Amazon shoppers say that, with the turn of the dial, their space is chilly in as little as 10 minutes. The air conditioner is designed with seven temperature settings that customize your cooling experience with limited noise, a plus that's confirmed by reviewers.

The "small, but mighty" AC unit effectively lowers the temperature in spaces up to 150 square feet thanks to its dual AC and fan settings. Tip: Use the fan modes during the fall and spring when the weather is in a hot/cold limbo. Reviewers also love that the air conditioner's top portion has an adjustable air direction feature which allows you to choose where the cool air goes, either directly nearby or throughout the entire room, which "works like a charm!"

In order to set this Amazon best-seller up, use the included mounting kit that turns your window into a portal that transforms the heat from inside into icy cool air, making your space a safe haven from the heat. It also filters out pollutants while it cools so you can keep a healthy home status. It's no wonder Amazon reviewers say this window air conditioner is "well worth the price."

"Can't beat it for the price," writes one New York City apartment dweller. "It's a substantial window unit. I thought it would be super small and it wasn't. [It] cools my room quickly, even the areas around my room. Buying more for other rooms."

"This AC is awesome!" writes another. "We had a major heat wave, and this sucker kept our room 70 and cooler the entire time. We didn't even have it cranked all the way up! I've told so many people about it."

Don't sweat about finding an effective and affordable air conditioner — this window-mounted unit from Amazon Basics is it. Get it while it's still in stock.

